Justin Robidas

Justin
Robidas

Charles Alexis Legault
Hurricanes rookie Charles Alexis Legault has surgery to repair torn tendons after skate cut injury
Charles Alexis Legault’s hand was sliced by one of Nick Robertson’s skates during a scrum at the end of the first period, while the Maple Leafs forward was prone on the ice following a hit.
Charles Alexis Legault
Hurricanes rookie Charles Alexis Legault has surgery to repair torn tendons after skate cut injury
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina rookies Legault, Nystrom make team history by scoring 1st NHL points in win over Sabres
NHL: SEP 24 Preseason Panthers at Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
nbc_dls_barkovinj_250929.jpg
05:26
Ramifications of ‘devastating’ Barkov injury
Jets goalie Hellebuyck to undergo arthroscopic procedure on his knee and miss 4 to 6 weeks
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Jets sign captain Adam Lowry to a five-year, $25 million contract extension
Panthers’ Eetu Luostarinen will miss time because of a barbecue mishap, adding to team’s injury woes
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
Canadiens forward Kirby Dach out four to six weeks with fractured foot