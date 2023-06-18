 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Jada Richard scores 20 as No. 6 LSU women beat Florida 89-60
NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Brigham Young
Top-ranked Arizona withstands late rally by No. 13 BYU to remain unbeaten with 86-83 win
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Minnesota
How to watch No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 3 Michigan: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game

nbc_nba_risingstarspostgame_260126.jpg
Rivers talks opportunity of Rising Stars Challenge
gobert_interview.jpg
Gobert unpacks ‘whatever it takes’ mentality
nbc_nba_bonesintv_260126.jpg
Hyland: Spark off the bench is ‘hard to beat’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kenny Connors

Kenny
Connors

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Montreal Canadiens
Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen reshapes front office by hiring Marc Bergevin and Josh Flynn
The hirings, announced by the team on Sunday, come in Kekalainen’s first week on the job, and a day after he fired assistant GM Jason Karmanos.
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks
Los Angles Kings trade center Phillip Danault to Montreal Canadiens for second-round pick
Adrian Kempe
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has surgery on lower body injury that will keep him out of Olympics
Sabres sign forward Josh Doan to 7-year, $48.65 million contract extension
Goalie fight breaks out between Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky, San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic
Mika Zibanejad makes history, scores hat trick in win over Flyers
Senators cap off an eventful week feeling good about the direction of their season
Devils GM is ‘working the phones daily’ as Dougie Hamilton and Ondrej Palat trade rumors swirl