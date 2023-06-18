 Skip navigation
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Nyla Harris scores 15 as No. 22 North Carolina women defeat Virginia Tech 66-63 in OT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 19 Women's Oklahoma at Georgia
Aaliyah Chavez’s 27 leads No. 11 Oklahoma women 71-67 over No. 24 Georgia
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Fulwiley scores 26 as No. 7 LSU rallies to defeat No. 17 Mississippi 78-70

nbc_wcbb_wisconsinvsusc_260219.jpg
Highlights: USC tames the Badgers in Los Angeles
nbc_nba_cadecomp_260219.jpg
Highlights: Cunningham dominates Knicks in MSG
nbc_roto_rashidshaheed_260219.jpg
Should Seahawks re-sign Shaheed this offseason?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_wcbb_wisconsinvsusc_260219.jpg
Highlights: USC tames the Badgers in Los Angeles
nbc_nba_cadecomp_260219.jpg
Highlights: Cunningham dominates Knicks in MSG
nbc_roto_rashidshaheed_260219.jpg
Should Seahawks re-sign Shaheed this offseason?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLLos Angeles KingsKirill Kirsanov

Kirill
Kirsanov

NHL: New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks
Kings acquire Artemi Panarin from Rangers for Liam Greentree, conditional third-round pick
Panarin is a major acquisition for the Kings, who have stayed in contention for their fifth consecutive playoff appearance this season despite ranking 31st in the NHL with 139 goals.
NHL: New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks
Kings acquire Artemi Panarin from Rangers for Liam Greentree, conditional third-round pick
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Montreal Canadiens
Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen reshapes front office by hiring Marc Bergevin and Josh Flynn
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks
Los Angles Kings trade center Phillip Danault to Montreal Canadiens for second-round pick
Paul Coffey returns to Oilers’ coaching staff after serving as special adviser
Jeff Skinner clears waivers after Sharks waive veteran forward
Prosecutors drop most serious assault charge against Penn State hockey star McKenna
Top NHL prospect, Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna charged with felony assault
Barry Trotz is retiring as Predators general manager once a successor is found
Lightning’s historic four-goal comeback stuns Bruins in NHL Stadium Series