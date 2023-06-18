Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Coco Gauff advances to second round at Australian Open despite serving struggles
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 11 Iowa women extend win streak to 6, end No. 15 Michigan State’s at 9 with 75-68 victory
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Avdija stuffs the stat sheet in return
Highlights: Ayton shoots perfectly from the field
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Women’s Stage 3
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Coco Gauff advances to second round at Australian Open despite serving struggles
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 11 Iowa women extend win streak to 6, end No. 15 Michigan State’s at 9 with 75-68 victory
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Avdija stuffs the stat sheet in return
Highlights: Ayton shoots perfectly from the field
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Women’s Stage 3
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NHL
Philadelphia Flyers
Lane Pederson
LP
Lane
Pederson
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Mika Zibanejad makes history, scores hat trick in win over Flyers
Zibanejad became the Rangers’ all-time leader in power-play goals and his three-goal performance tied the team record for most career hat tricks in New York’s 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mika Zibanejad makes history, scores hat trick in win over Flyers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Flyers sign Christian Dvorak to a 5-year, $25.75 million contract extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Report: Rangers captain J.T. Miller week to week with upper-body injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins breaks left leg against Flyers, expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mel Bridgman, the rugged former NHL forward who was drafted 1st overall by Flyers, dies at 70
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Senators cap off an eventful week feeling good about the direction of their season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Devils GM is ‘working the phones daily’ as Dougie Hamilton and Ondrej Palat trade rumors swirl
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL and NHLPA say they’re pleased after test events at new Olympic hockey arena in Milan
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Wings retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey and he says leaving Detroit was a huge mistake
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Report: With Gavin McKenna as top prospect, NHL chooses Buffalo Sabres to host draft in June
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Avalanche improve home winning streak to 17 games, one away from matching franchise record
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue