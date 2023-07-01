 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Street Race - Previews

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather
Pagenaud crash Mid-Ohio 2.png
Simon Pagenaud walks away from wildest crash of IndyCar career; will miss Mid-Ohio qualifying

nbc_golf_dp_britishmastersrd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 3
nbc_nas_nxs_qchicagohl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole in Chicago
nbc_nas_lallyint_230701.jpg
Lally: Not going to be growth without risk

NHL: NHL Draft
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage Wednesday night to kick off the draft.
NHL: NHL Draft
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils
Devils re-sign forward Timo Meier to 8-year, $70M contract
nhl canadian teams
NHL, players unveil inclusion coalition they hope will help make hockey more diverse and welcoming
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins
Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators
Avalanche acquire center Ryan Johansen in trade with Predators
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Henrik Lundqvist headlines Hockey Hall of Fame’s goalie-heavy class of 2023
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild
Detroit Red Wings pick up Yamamoto, Kostin in trade with Oilers for future considerations
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks
Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to the Penguins and re-sign Ivan Barbashev for 5 years