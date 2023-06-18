 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Joshua Jefferson leads No. 4 Iowa State back from 13-point deficit in 66-62 win over Iowa
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15 of 2025 season
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Anaheim Ducks
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury

Top News

NHLMinnesota WildMatt Kiersted

Matt
Kiersted

Adrian Kempe
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
Adrian Kempe would have been an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Adrian Kempe
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina rookies Legault, Nystrom make team history by scoring 1st NHL points in win over Sabres
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin scores his 900th NHL goal with the Washington Capitals
NHL: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
Rantanen, Robertson score in shootout, Stars top Avs, 5-4
Jack Eichel
Report: Golden Knights and Jack Eichel agree on an 8-year, $108 million contract extension
Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets sign Kyle Connor to an 8-year, $96 million extension
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury
Devils’ Timo Meier taking a leave of absence to attend to a family health matter
Blues sign Dillon Dube, who was acquitted in Hockey Canada sexual assault case, to AHL tryout
Penguins place star center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve
Tom Hicks, the Texas businessman who owned Stars, Rangers and Liverpool teams, dies at 79
Lightning sign Ryan McDonagh to a 3-year, $12.3M contract extension