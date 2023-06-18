 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

Top Clips

nbc_nba_indydenver_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
nbc_nba_mildetroit_251203.jpg
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
nbc_nba_housac_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

Top Clips

nbc_nba_indydenver_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
nbc_nba_mildetroit_251203.jpg
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
nbc_nba_housac_251203(1).jpg
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLSt. Louis BluesMatt Luff

Matt
Luff

Jimmy Snuggerud
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
Jimmy Snuggerud is expected to miss at least six weeks and fellow forward Alexey Toropchenko also is out a significant amount of time.
Jimmy Snuggerud
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
NHL: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin scores his 900th NHL goal with the Washington Capitals
NHL: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins
Fan at Penguins game hospitalized after falling from upper concourse
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues
Blues sign defenseman Cam Fowler to three-year, $18.3 million extension
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
Hart returns to NHL after nearly two years, receives warm welcome from home fans
Campbell looks to build opportunities for others
Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury
Jets goalie Hellebuyck to undergo arthroscopic procedure on his knee and miss 4 to 6 weeks
Jets sign captain Adam Lowry to a five-year, $25 million contract extension