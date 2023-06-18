 Skip navigation
NASCAR Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Florida at Connecticut
Report: Jose Fernandez to be named Dallas Wings coach

nbc_nba_denvsgsw_251023.jpg
HLs: Curry carries Warriors to second straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsind_251023.jpg
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT
nbc_soc_uswntporhlsv2_251023.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Portugal (En Español)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville
NASCAR Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Florida at Connecticut
Report: Jose Fernandez to be named Dallas Wings coach

nbc_nba_denvsgsw_251023.jpg
HLs: Curry carries Warriors to second straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsind_251023.jpg
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT
nbc_soc_uswntporhlsv2_251023.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Portugal (En Español)

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHLNew York IslandersMatthew Highmore

Matthew
Highmore

NHL: Washington Capitals at New York Islanders
Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer scores first NHL goal in 4-2 loss to Capitals
Schaefer found a loose puck after a scramble in front of the net and lunged forward, poking it past Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson at 4:28 of the third period in the Islanders’ 4-2 loss Saturday night.
NHL: Washington Capitals at New York Islanders
Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer scores first NHL goal in 4-2 loss to Capitals
Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer turned 18 last month. The Islanders rookie hardly looked his age in his NHL debut
Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer and other top draft picks make NHL season-opening rosters
Zdeno Chara
Boston Bruins to retire former captain Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 in January
Lane Lambert
Kraken head coach Lane Lambert looking to make the most of 2nd shot leading NHL franchise
Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
Maple Leafs, Raptors adjust game times to avoid conflict with Blue Jays in World Series
LA Kings activate Corey Perry for his debut and put captain Anze Kopitar on injured reserve
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone on injured reserve with wrist injury
Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53 years old, former NHL great starts his 38th professional season
Carter Hart agrees to join the Golden Knights after being acquitted of sexual assault
Expansion not discussed at the NHL’s Board of Governors meeting, Gary Bettman says