Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

Highlights: Murray drops 52, Nuggets beat Pacers
HLs: Bucks rally past Pistons without Giannis
Highlights: Rockets throttle Kings at home

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NHLUtah MammothMaveric Lamoureux

Maveric
Lamoureux

Matthew Schaefer scores in overtime, gives Islanders 3-2 win over Mammoth
Jonathon Drouin and Emil Heineman also scored for the Islanders (10-6-2) in their fourth straight win, and Tony DeAngelo had two assists. David Rittich stopped 27 shots — including all 16 after the first period.
Matthew Schaefer scores in overtime, gives Islanders 3-2 win over Mammoth
Utah Mammoth sign Logan Cooley to an 8-year, $80 million extension
Jeff Blashill gets his first win as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks
Matthew Schaefer and other top draft picks make NHL season-opening rosters
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is likely out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
Hart returns to NHL after nearly two years, receives warm welcome from home fans
Campbell looks to build opportunities for others
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury
Jets goalie Hellebuyck to undergo arthroscopic procedure on his knee and miss 4 to 6 weeks