 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Players Era Championship-St. John at Iowa State
No. 15 Iowa State remains unbeaten with 83-82 victory over No. 14 St. John’s in Players Era tourney
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Syracuse at Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 14, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed, Love
NCAA Basketball: Monmouth-NJ at Seton Hall
Staton-McCray scores 22 to lead Seton Hall over No. 23 NC State 85-74

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houphx2min_v2_251124_copy.jpg
Highlights: Rockets catch fire, defeat Suns
wolves_kings_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Kings rally to beat Wolves in OT
gsw_uta.jpg
Highlights: Warriors race past Jazz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Players Era Championship-St. John at Iowa State
No. 15 Iowa State remains unbeaten with 83-82 victory over No. 14 St. John’s in Players Era tourney
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Syracuse at Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 14, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed, Love
NCAA Basketball: Monmouth-NJ at Seton Hall
Staton-McCray scores 22 to lead Seton Hall over No. 23 NC State 85-74

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houphx2min_v2_251124_copy.jpg
Highlights: Rockets catch fire, defeat Suns
wolves_kings_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Kings rally to beat Wolves in OT
gsw_uta.jpg
Highlights: Warriors race past Jazz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLTampa Bay LightningMaxim Groshev

Maxim
Groshev

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal in 1,347 days, couldn’t wait to share news with son
For Gabriel Landeskog, it wasn’t so much relief over ending a regular-season goal-scoring drought that had stretched to 1,347 days.
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal in 1,347 days, couldn’t wait to share news with son
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers
Jeff Blashill gets his first win as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks
Gary Bettman
NHL’s Gary Bettman sees value in the Olympic break, especially coming off 4 Nations success last season
NHL: Preseason-Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning
A ton of ejections. A goal taken away 15 minutes later. Panthers-Lightning was wild
Brad Marchand
From Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin to Brad Marchand, hockey is becoming a sport for old men
NHL: SEP 24 Preseason Panthers at Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
Jets goalie Hellebuyck to undergo arthroscopic procedure on his knee and miss 4 to 6 weeks
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Jets sign captain Adam Lowry to a five-year, $25 million contract extension
Panthers’ Eetu Luostarinen will miss time because of a barbecue mishap, adding to team’s injury woes
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
Canadiens forward Kirby Dach out four to six weeks with fractured foot