Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Glenn Hall, whose NHL goalie starts streak may never be broken, dies at age 94
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Maupin scores 27, No. 17 Texas Tech women beat West Virginia 71-66, win 17th straight
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jaloni Cambridge scores career-high 41 points, No. 19 Ohio State tops Illinois 78-69
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Avdija pours in 41 points to beat Rockets
Liffman: Young trade signals ATL has ‘stalled out’
HLs: Doncic completes triple-double against Spurs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Glenn Hall, whose NHL goalie starts streak may never be broken, dies at age 94
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Maupin scores 27, No. 17 Texas Tech women beat West Virginia 71-66, win 17th straight
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jaloni Cambridge scores career-high 41 points, No. 19 Ohio State tops Illinois 78-69
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Avdija pours in 41 points to beat Rockets
Liffman: Young trade signals ATL has ‘stalled out’
HLs: Doncic completes triple-double against Spurs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets
Mikael Pyyhtia
MP
Mikael
Pyyhtia
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons
Ullmark has a 14-8-5 record this season with a .881 save percentage and 2.95 goals-against average.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen reshapes front office by hiring Marc Bergevin and Josh Flynn
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blue Jackets add veteran toughness in acquiring forward Mason Marchment in trade with Kraken
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sabres show signs of character, consistency new GM Jarmo Kekalainen emphasized in replacing Kevyn Adams
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex Ovechkin scores his 900th NHL goal with the Washington Capitals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alexander Ovechkin scores 899th goal as Capitals beat Blue Jackets 5-1 for sixth win in seven games
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Glenn Hall, whose NHL goalie starts streak may never be broken, dies at age 94
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Anthony Duclair has hat trick, two assists, Jacob Markstrom struggles as Islanders rout Devils 9-0
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jets D Fleury alert, moving extremities after taken off ice on stretcher after collision with boards
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Flyers sign Christian Dvorak to a 5-year, $25.75 million contract extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn gets stitches after hitting face on ice, likely out for next games
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sharks sign Alexander Wennberg to a three-year, $18 million contract extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue