 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night
The Most Popular Bets of Super Bowl 59
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night
Best Bets for Super Bowl 59
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round One
Rickie Fowler withdraws ahead of second round of WM Phoenix Open

Top Clips

nbc_dps_joshjacobs_250207.jpg
Jacobs likes to ‘run ‘em over early’ on offense
nbc_dps_danorlovsky_250207.jpg
Orlovsky voted for Allen to win 2024 NFL MVP award
manning_with_pft.jpg
Manning believes NYG need a veteran QB, leadership

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night
The Most Popular Bets of Super Bowl 59
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night
Best Bets for Super Bowl 59
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round One
Rickie Fowler withdraws ahead of second round of WM Phoenix Open

Top Clips

nbc_dps_joshjacobs_250207.jpg
Jacobs likes to ‘run ‘em over early’ on offense
nbc_dps_danorlovsky_250207.jpg
Orlovsky voted for Allen to win 2024 NFL MVP award
manning_with_pft.jpg
Manning believes NYG need a veteran QB, leadership

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson to miss at least a couple games with high ankle sprain

  
Published February 6, 2025 04:26 PM
Jason Dickinson

Jan 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson (16) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Wild at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

David Banks/David Banks-Imagn Images

CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson will be sidelined for a “couple games” with a high ankle sprain, interim coach Anders Sorensen said.

Dickinson will get more tests after leaving the Blackhawks’ latest loss with an injured left leg.

“He’ll miss the next couple games, then we’ll see where we’re at,” said Sorensen, who sounded more hopeful than after a 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Dickinson’s leg got pinned underneath him after colliding with Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin early in the second period, and one of the Blackhawks’ best all-around players wore a boot on his lower left leg as he left the locker room after the game.

The 29-year-old Dickinson has seven goals and nine assists in 53 games in his third season with the Blackhawks. Dickinson, who had a career-high 22 goals last year, also is one of the team’s best penalty killers.

The last-place Blackhawks dropped to 4-12-4 in their last 20 games. They next host Nashville.