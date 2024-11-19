 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Geno Auriemma Chris Dailey
Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey on the cusp of an NCAA record for victories at storied UConn
Wagner v Rutgers
How to watch Merrimack vs. No. 24 Rutgers: Live stream info for men’s college basketball game
Robert Thomas
Blues center Robert Thomas returning after missing 12 games with a fractured ankle

Top Clips

nbc_bte_betinaminute_241119.jpg
Like Browns to cover against Steelers on TNF
nbc_dps_dponjustintucker_241119.jpg
Tucker struggling mightily this season for Ravens
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_241119.jpg
Why Allen deserves edge in MVP race over Jackson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Geno Auriemma Chris Dailey
Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey on the cusp of an NCAA record for victories at storied UConn
Wagner v Rutgers
How to watch Merrimack vs. No. 24 Rutgers: Live stream info for men’s college basketball game
Robert Thomas
Blues center Robert Thomas returning after missing 12 games with a fractured ankle

Top Clips

nbc_bte_betinaminute_241119.jpg
Like Browns to cover against Steelers on TNF
nbc_dps_dponjustintucker_241119.jpg
Tucker struggling mightily this season for Ravens
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_241119.jpg
Why Allen deserves edge in MVP race over Jackson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin is week-to-week with a leg injury amid chase for NHL career goals record

  
Published November 19, 2024 03:43 PM
Alex Ovechkin

Nov 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) is injured on a play against the Utah Hockey Club during the third period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Rob Gray/Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Alex Ovechkin is considered week-to-week after injuring his lower left leg in the Washington Capitals’ most recent game at Utah, an absence that is expected to slow down his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record.

The Capitals said that Ovechkin would be evaluated further by doctors when they return home from their road trip. He was injured in a shin-on-shin collision with Jack McBain.

Ovechkin scored twice before leaving the game in Salt Lake City to give him a league-best 15 goals in 18 games this season. He’s at 868 — 27 goals away from passing Gretzky.

There was immediate concern about Ovechkin when he left the game 5:30 into the third period. The 39-year-old took a brief twirl to test it before realizing he couldn’t put much weight on his left leg and limping down the tunnel to the locker room.

He did not return. Coach Spencer Carbery said only that Washington’s longtime captain was being evaluated after the game.

Ovechkin over two decades in the NHL has been known for his durability, which has allowed him to score at a pace unlike any other player in history. The Russian winger has only missed 35 games because of injury.

Until the injury, Ovechkin was on pace to break the record sometime in February.