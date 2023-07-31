 Skip navigation
Devils re-sign defenseman Kevin Bahl to a 2-year contract worth $2.1 million

  
Published July 31, 2023 04:07 PM
NHL: MAY 01 Eastern Conference First Round - Rangers at Devils

NEWARK, NJ - MAY 01: New Jersey Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl (88) looks on during Game 7 of an Eastern Conference First Round playoff game between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils on May 1, 2023, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Kevin Bahl to a two-year contract worth $2.1 million.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Monday the 23-year-old will earn $900,000 this season and $1.2 million in 2024-25.

Bahl appeared in his third NHL season with New Jersey and played in a career-high 42 games, finishing with two goals and six assists. His 6.52 hits per 60 minutes ranked second for all New Jersey defensemen who played in more than 10 games. He played in 11 of the team’s 12 playoff games and averaged 13 minutes, 31 seconds in time on ice.

The Devils acquired Bahl from Arizona in December 2019 in the deal that sent Taylor Hall to the Coyotes. He made his NHL debut against Philadelphia late in the 2020-21 season. Before that, he played for the Devils’ American Hockey League affiliates at Binghamton and Utica.