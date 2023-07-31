Devils re-sign defenseman Kevin Bahl to a 2-year contract worth $2.1 million

The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Kevin Bahl to a two-year contract worth $2.1 million.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Monday the 23-year-old will earn $900,000 this season and $1.2 million in 2024-25.

Bahl appeared in his third NHL season with New Jersey and played in a career-high 42 games, finishing with two goals and six assists. His 6.52 hits per 60 minutes ranked second for all New Jersey defensemen who played in more than 10 games. He played in 11 of the team’s 12 playoff games and averaged 13 minutes, 31 seconds in time on ice.

The Devils acquired Bahl from Arizona in December 2019 in the deal that sent Taylor Hall to the Coyotes. He made his NHL debut against Philadelphia late in the 2020-21 season. Before that, he played for the Devils’ American Hockey League affiliates at Binghamton and Utica.