Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal will play Davis Cup singles for Spain against the Netherlands ahead of retirement
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer tells friend and rival Rafael Nadal that he made him enjoy tennis more
Tayon Holloway
Louisville suspends cornerback Tayon Holloway after arrest on domestic violence charges

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_futures_241119.jpg
Barkley MVP, Payton COY are futures to consider
nbc_golf_rexlav_rory_241119.jpg
Rapid fire: McIlroy's year, Ryder Cup pay
nbc_cfb_nebblackshirts_241119.jpg
Inside Nebraska defense's 'Blackshirts' nickname

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal will play Davis Cup singles for Spain against the Netherlands ahead of retirement
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer tells friend and rival Rafael Nadal that he made him enjoy tennis more
Tayon Holloway
Louisville suspends cornerback Tayon Holloway after arrest on domestic violence charges

nbc_ffhh_futures_241119.jpg
Barkley MVP, Payton COY are futures to consider
nbc_golf_rexlav_rory_241119.jpg
Rapid fire: McIlroy’s year, Ryder Cup pay
nbc_cfb_nebblackshirts_241119.jpg
Inside Nebraska defense’s ‘Blackshirts’ nickname

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision

  
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 18: Referee Mitch Dunning #20 is taken off the ice in a stretcher after an injury in the first period of the game between the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 18, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — NHL referee Mitch Dunning is fully communicative and can move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson in a game at Philadelphia.

The NHL said Dunning was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons and that all neurological signs are normal.

Manson skated alone on the ice when he slammed into Dunning near the blue line early in the first period. Dunning went down in a heap and lay prone on the ice for several minutes. Dunning appeared to be moving his feet and moved his right hand when Manson went to talk to him.

The game at the Wells Fargo Center was delayed for several minutes while trainers and medical staff tended to Dunning.

“I just got back to the bench and next thing I know I looked out and saw Mans was kind of holding his face and the ref was on the ground,” said Colorado defenseman Cale Makar. “You never want to see that happen, especially on an accident like that. Very tough. Hopefully he’s OK.”

Makar scored two goal in Colorado’s 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Dunning is a former professional hockey defenseman who played parts of three seasons in the OHL. He later shifted into officiating and was promoted to full-time NHL status in 2022.

The game continued with one referee and two linespersons.