Penguins captain Sidney Crosby placed on injured reserve after getting hurt at the Olympics

  
Published February 25, 2026 12:43 PM

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have to start their playoff push without Sidney Crosby.

The club placed its longtime captain on injured reserve on Wednesday. The move comes after Crosby sustained a lower-body injury during the Olympic hockey tournament at the Milan Cortina Games.

The 38-year-old Crosby went down in the second period of Canada’s quarterfinal win over Czechia. The Canadians held out hope Crosby would be able to return, but he sat out a semifinal win over Sweden and a loss to the United States in the gold medal game.

Crosby will have to miss at least a week, though it’s likely he will be out for considerably longer.

The injury comes with the surprising Penguins in second place in the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh is looking to return to the postseason for the first time since 2022.

Crosby has been his usually productive self this season. He leads the Penguins in goals (27), assists (32) and points (59) and is on pace to extend his NHL record of averaging at least a point a game to 21 years and counting.

The injury comes at a busy time for Pittsburgh, which opens the post-Olympic break at home against New Jersey on Thursday. The matchup with the Devils is the first of 13 games in a 24-day stretch for the Penguins.