Top NHL prospect, Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna charged with felony assault

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks
Kings acquire Artemi Panarin from Rangers for Liam Greentree, conditional third-round pick
SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Empty Gate.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 5, Glendale: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn Nets
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Injury Report: Austin Reaves is back, but Stephen Curry is out

Top Clips

pacman.jpg
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondartint_260204.jpg
Dart: Harbaugh has a ‘vision’ for Giants’ future
nbc_ffhh_tmacintv_260204.jpg
McMillan: Young deserves more credit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks
Kings acquire Artemi Panarin from Rangers for Liam Greentree, conditional third-round pick
SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Empty Gate.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 5, Glendale: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn Nets
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Injury Report: Austin Reaves is back, but Stephen Curry is out

Top Clips

pacman.jpg
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondartint_260204.jpg
Dart: Harbaugh has a ‘vision’ for Giants’ future
nbc_ffhh_tmacintv_260204.jpg
McMillan: Young deserves more credit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Top NHL prospect, Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna charged with felony assault

  
Published February 4, 2026 07:40 PM
NCAA Hockey: Michigan State at Penn State

Jan 31, 2026; State College, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) moves with the puck during the third period against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Matthew O’Haren/Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna, a freshman center and the presumptive top pick in this summer’s NHL draft, has been charged with felony assault following an incident on Jan. 31.

McKenna, 18, was also charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to court documents. He was awaiting a preliminary hearing as of Wednesday.

Details of the allegations against McKenna were not immediately available. His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

The incident happened in the hours after Penn State lost to No. 2 Michigan State in an outdoor game at Beaver Stadium, home of the Nittany Lions football team.

McKenna, who is from Whitehorse, Yukon, has 11 goals and 21 assists in 24 games this season for the Nittany Lions. He decided to play for Penn State after the NCAA lifted its ban on Canadian Hockey League players competing at the Division I level.

A name, image and likeness deal with the Nittany Lions helped sway McKenna to join a program that has been at the Division I level for less than 15 years.

McKenna recently had four goals and six assists at the World Junior Championships while helping Canada to a bronze medal.