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Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Final Four most outstanding player Elliot Cadeau announces he is returning to Michigan
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round
2026 Masters updated odds for betting Round 2: McIlroy and Scheffler favored but NEITHER is the pick
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Fort Worth Regional-Notre Dame at UConn
Hannah Hidalgo officially announces she will return to Notre Dame for her senior season

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76ers fall below, Pistons exceed expectations

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Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Final Four most outstanding player Elliot Cadeau announces he is returning to Michigan
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round
2026 Masters updated odds for betting Round 2: McIlroy and Scheffler favored but NEITHER is the pick
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Fort Worth Regional-Notre Dame at UConn
Hannah Hidalgo officially announces she will return to Notre Dame for her senior season

Top Clips

nbc_nba_miatoronto_260409.jpg
Highlights: Ingram hangs 38 on the Heat
nbc_wcbb_uclabettscomp_260409.jpg
Highlights: Betts’ All-American 2025-2026 season
nbc_nba_numonboardv2_260409.jpg
76ers fall below, Pistons exceed expectations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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NHLSeattle KrakenNiklas Kokko

Niklas
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Ron Francis
Ron Francis, Kraken president of hockey operations, stepping down at end of the season
Ron Francis, 63, was promoted from his longtime role as general manager last April, shortly after the Kraken fired coach Dan Bylsma. The Kraken said the decision was mutually agreed upon to have Francis step down at the end of the season.
Ron Francis
Ron Francis, Kraken president of hockey operations, stepping down at end of the season
Seattle Kraken Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken to play games in Helsinki in November
Paul Maurice
Panthers coach Paul Maurice set to join 2,000-game club with Scotty Bowman, the only other member
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken
Seattle Kraken sign captain Jordan Eberle to two-year contract extension
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says forward Nazem Kadri will miss ‘some games’ with finger injury
Olympic hero Jack Hughes has new chiclets as NHL dentists get a moment in the spotlight
Connor McDavid nets hat trick on 5-point night as Oilers surge into first place in Pacific Division
Alex Ovechkin says he’s waiting until after the season to decide his hockey future
Avalanche clinch top spot in Western Conference and shift focus to bigger goals
NHL investigating after Lightning forward Pontus Holmberg hurt arm crashing into unlatched penalty box door