Top News

NCAA Football: Washington State at Oregon State
Iowa State hires Jimmy Rogers as coach after Matt Campbell leaves for Penn State
Matt Campbell hired as Penn State’s coach, ending search for James Franklin’s successor
Final-round scores scrapped at Q-School site after weather delay, negating a few Friday charges
Top Clips

Hobson dominates 200m free for championship record
Casas earns second win of Day 3 in 200m free
Walsh cruises to 200m free Final B win at US Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Football: Washington State at Oregon State
Iowa State hires Jimmy Rogers as coach after Matt Campbell leaves for Penn State
Matt Campbell hired as Penn State’s coach, ending search for James Franklin’s successor
Final-round scores scrapped at Q-School site after weather delay, negating a few Friday charges
Top Clips

Hobson dominates 200m free for championship record
Casas earns second win of Day 3 in 200m free
Walsh cruises to 200m free Final B win at US Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NHL
Washington Capitals
Parker Milner

Parker
Milner

Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Alex Ovechkin had his 33rd career hat trick to tie Brett Hull for fourth in NHL history and added an assist as he moved past Joe Sakic into 10th on the points list.
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Marchand reaches 1,000 points, Reinhart scores twice as Panthers beat Capitals 6-3
Capitals’ Pierre-Luc Dubois expected to miss 3-4 months after surgery for abdominal, adductor issues
Sidney Crosby, rejuvenated Pittsburgh Penguins one of NHL’s biggest early surprises
Alex Ovechkin scores his 900th NHL goal with the Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin plays 1,500th game for Capitals, but goal No. 900 will have to wait
Lightning sign Ryan McDonagh to a 3-year, $12.3M contract extension
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin likely is out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
Hart returns to NHL after nearly two years, receives warm welcome from home fans
Campbell looks to build opportunities for others
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury