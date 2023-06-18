 Skip navigation
NHLNashville PredatorsReid Schaefer

Reid
Schaefer

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators
Nashville captain Roman Josi out week to week with upper-body injury
Nashville captain Roman Josi is week to week with an upper-body injury the Predators said Saturday, an injury not related to the POTS diagnosis announced by the Predators in June.
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators
Nashville captain Roman Josi out week to week with upper-body injury
Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer and other top draft picks make NHL season-opening rosters
Luke Hughes
Devils agree with defenseman Luke Hughes on seven-year, $63 million contract
Nashville Predators
Predators trying to bounce back after last season’s expensive flop
Roman Josi
Predators captain Roman Josi on ice and says he feels 100% after POTS diagnosis
Jets goalie Hellebuyck to undergo arthroscopic procedure on his knee and miss 4 to 6 weeks
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Jets sign captain Adam Lowry to a five-year, $25 million contract extension
Panthers’ Eetu Luostarinen will miss time because of a barbecue mishap, adding to team’s injury woes
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
Canadiens forward Kirby Dach out four to six weeks with fractured foot