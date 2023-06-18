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MLB: Game One-Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Daniel Palencia nearing a return, Mason Miller snaps scoreless inning streak
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Cameron McAdoo returns for Denver Supercross, Levi Kitchen also scheduled
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
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Syndication: The Courier-Journal
The first Kentucky Derby since the death of trainer D. Wayne Lukas has a different vibe

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HLs: Cunningham goes off for 45 in Game 5 win
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Cavaliers have been ‘exposed’ in losses to Raptors
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Nuggets don’t ‘have what it takes’ to beat Spurs

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Top News

MLB: Game One-Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Daniel Palencia nearing a return, Mason Miller snaps scoreless inning streak
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 250 Levi Kitchen Cameron McAdoo.jpg
Cameron McAdoo returns for Denver Supercross, Levi Kitchen also scheduled
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
The first Kentucky Derby since the death of trainer D. Wayne Lukas has a different vibe

Top Clips

nbc_nba_cadecomp_260429.jpg
HLs: Cunningham goes off for 45 in Game 5 win
CAVS_MPX.jpg
Cavaliers have been ‘exposed’ in losses to Raptors
NIKOLA_MPX.jpg
Nuggets don’t ‘have what it takes’ to beat Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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NHLBuffalo SabresRiley Fiddler-Schultz

Riley
Fiddler-Schultz

David Pastrnak
David Pastrnak scores 9:14 into OT and Bruins avoid elimination with 2-1 win over Sabres
The series shifts back to Boston for Game 6, with Buffalo still seeking to clinch its first playoff series victory since eliminating the New York Rangers in six games of a 2007 second-round series.
David Pastrnak
David Pastrnak scores 9:14 into OT and Bruins avoid elimination with 2-1 win over Sabres
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres are on the verge of a long-awaited series win, and the Ducks are too
Penalty Shot
The NHL playoffs are nearing a record for penalty shots and it’s still the first round
Rasmus Dahlin
Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin, Bills’ Josh Allen arrived in Buffalo in 2018. Both finally sharing in sports success
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres rally to beat Bruins 3-1, take 2-1 lead in NHL playoff series
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres power play goes ice-cold again as series against the Bruins shifts to Boston for Game 3
Goaltender Scott Wedgewood rises from career backup to the Avalanche’s playoff rock
Wild going home against Stars with chance to advance in NHL playoffs for 1st time since 2015
Leon Draisaitl’s 2 goals lift the Oilers past the Ducks 4-1 to stave off elimination
Matt Boldy and Wild go home with chance to clinch series after beating Stars 4-2 in Game 5
Bruins coach Sturm rules out Arvidsson for Game 5 of first-round series against Buffalo
McDavid is a game-time decision as the Oilers face elimination in Game 5 against the Ducks