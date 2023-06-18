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MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals
Brewers’ Christian Yelich likely to miss at least a month with adductor strain
Taylor Phinney
Taylor Phinney announces cycling comeback for LA28 Olympic bid
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?

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Highlights: USWNT vs. Japan (En Español)
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HLs: LaMelo wills Hornets past Heat in OT thriller
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Crooks looking for culture in transfer destination

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NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals
Brewers’ Christian Yelich likely to miss at least a month with adductor strain
Taylor Phinney
Taylor Phinney announces cycling comeback for LA28 Olympic bid
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?

Top Clips

nbc_uswnt_usavjpn_260414.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Japan (En Español)
lamelo_mpx.jpg
HLs: LaMelo wills Hornets past Heat in OT thriller
nbc_wnba_audiintvv3_260414.jpg
Crooks looking for culture in transfer destination

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres
The NHL playoffs have plenty of fresh blood, and a new Stanley Cup champion will be crowned
The Stanley Cup will have a new home this year after the back-to-back champion Florida Panthers had their season derailed by injuries.
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres
The NHL playoffs have plenty of fresh blood, and a new Stanley Cup champion will be crowned
Jack Hughes
Olympic hero Jack Hughes has new chiclets as NHL dentists get a moment in the spotlight
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
Avs defenseman Brent Burns becomes second in NHL history to skate in 1,000 consecutive games
Seattle Kraken Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken to play games in Helsinki in November
Explaining rules old and new that are part of the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs
Sabres looking for long postseason run after winning Atlantic Division
The orange-and-black are back as Flyers celebrate clinching 1st playoff spot since 2020
Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick, 40, says he is retiring from the NHL
Alex Ovechkin’s response to fans’ request for 1 more year: ‘I’ll think about it’
Ovechkin, Capitals keep postseason hopes alive with 3-0 victory over Penguins