 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
Hero World Challenge 2025 full field: Aaron Rai replaces Justin Thomas
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NBA: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Calf Strain: Spurs’ outlook and fantasy impact
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

best_sneakers__908183.jpg
Debating which NBA players have best sneaker lines
mpx_bulls.jpg
HLs: Bulls end skid, defeat Nuggets in thriller
curry_sneaker.jpg
Which sneaker brands will Steph consider joining?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
Hero World Challenge 2025 full field: Aaron Rai replaces Justin Thomas
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NBA: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Calf Strain: Spurs’ outlook and fantasy impact
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

best_sneakers__908183.jpg
Debating which NBA players have best sneaker lines
mpx_bulls.jpg
HLs: Bulls end skid, defeat Nuggets in thriller
curry_sneaker.jpg
Which sneaker brands will Steph consider joining?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLCalgary FlamesSam Morton

Sam
Morton

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins
Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53 years old, former NHL great starts his 38th professional season
Jagr, whose 766 NHL goals rank him No. 4 all-time on that list, played 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, winning the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 1991 and 1992.
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins
Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53 years old, former NHL great starts his 38th professional season
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken
McCann scores with 3.8 seconds left in OT, Kraken beat Golden Knights 2-1
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk
Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Verdict To Be Delivered
Future of 5 players acquitted of sexual assault is a point of discussion as NHL camps open
Dustin Wolf
Flames sign goalie Dustin Wolf to seven-year, $52.5 million extension
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
Canadiens forward Kirby Dach out four to six weeks with fractured foot
Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes out two months after finger surgery
Matthew Schaefer scores in overtime, gives Islanders 3-2 win over Mammoth
Marchand reaches 1,000 points, Reinhart scores twice as Panthers beat Capitals 6-3
Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal in 1,347 days, couldn’t wait to share news with son