What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Saturday Wild Card games
Curt Cignetti, Indiana on the brink of reaching ‘happy’ ending with national title
Chad Baker-Mazara scores 29 to help Southern California beat Minnesota 70-69 in OT

HL: Trail Blazers rally in 4th to beat Rockets
Glenn wins third straight U.S. championship
Liu makes crowd go ‘Gaga’ with free skate

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Saturday Wild Card games
Curt Cignetti, Indiana on the brink of reaching ‘happy’ ending with national title
Chad Baker-Mazara scores 29 to help Southern California beat Minnesota 70-69 in OT

HL: Trail Blazers rally in 4th to beat Rockets
Glenn wins third straight U.S. championship
Liu makes crowd go ‘Gaga’ with free skate

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NHLDetroit Red WingsSheldon Dries

Sheldon
Dries

Brad Marchand
From Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin to Brad Marchand, hockey is becoming a sport for old men
Hockey is a usually a young man’s game. Don’t tell that to Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Brad Marchand, Corey Perry and so many others who are still on top of the NHL in their late 30s and beyond.
Blackhawks center Connor Bedard set to return from shoulder injury
Glenn Hall, whose NHL goalie starts streak may never be broken, dies at age 94
Anthony Duclair has hat trick, two assists, Jacob Markstrom struggles as Islanders rout Devils 9-0
Jets D Fleury alert, moving extremities after taken off ice on stretcher after collision with boards
Flyers sign Christian Dvorak to a 5-year, $25.75 million contract extension
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn gets stitches after hitting face on ice, likely out for next games