Top News

nbc_golf_maybankrd3_251101.jpg
Miyu Yamashita takes Maybank title in playoff for second LPGA win
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept2_251027.jpg
LIV’s Tom McKibbin wins Hong Kong Open in rout to punch Open ticket
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: Week 9 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Top Clips

nbc_nba_dalvsdet_251101.jpg
HLs: Pistons take down Mavericks in Mexico City
Duren_MPX.jpg
Highlights: Duren dunks everything vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_dalvsdet_cadeintv_251101.jpg
Cunningham feels the trust with Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHLWashington CapitalsSpencer Smallman

Spencer
Smallman

NHL: Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin plays 1,500th game for Capitals, but goal No. 900 will have to wait
The Capitals and their fans had a chance to celebrate the latter accomplishment, but goal No. 900 will have to wait. Washington was drubbed 7-1 by the Senators on Saturday night.
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin plays 1,500th game for Capitals, but goal No. 900 will have to wait
NHL: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
Alexander Ovechkin scores 899th goal as Capitals beat Blue Jackets 5-1 for sixth win in seven games
NHL: Washington Capitals at New York Islanders
Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer scores first NHL goal in 4-2 loss to Capitals
