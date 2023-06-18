Skip navigation
Ohtani is unanimous MVP for 4th time in winning NL honor as Judge edges Raleigh for 3rd AL accolade
From nerves to excitement, Kai Trump’s LPGA debut exceeds expectations
Haeran Ryu leads Annika event after 64 while defending champ Nelly Korda makes 17 pars
Highlights: Hawks hold off Jazz’s comeback attempt
Highlights: Booker, Suns top struggling Pacers
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Highlights: Hawks hold off Jazz’s comeback attempt
Highlights: Booker, Suns top struggling Pacers
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer becomes youngest NHL defenseman with multigoal game
Schaefer, who turned 18 on Sept. 5, passed Hall of Famer Bobby Orr with Sunday’s milestone.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer becomes youngest NHL defenseman with multigoal game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer scores first NHL goal in 4-2 loss to Capitals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Schaefer turned 18 last month. The Islanders rookie hardly looked his age in his NHL debut
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Schaefer and other top draft picks make NHL season-opening rosters
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Boston Bruins to retire former captain Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 in January
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kraken head coach Lane Lambert looking to make the most of 2nd shot leading NHL franchise
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal in 1,347 days, couldn’t wait to share news with son
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Hurricanes rookie Charles Alexis Legault has surgery to repair torn tendons after skate cut injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara, Duncan Keith lead class of 2025 into Hockey Hall of Fame
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Capitals’ Pierre-Luc Dubois expected to miss 3-4 months after surgery for abdominal, adductor issues
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mel Bridgman, the rugged former NHL forward who was drafted 1st overall by Flyers, dies at 70
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
