Syndication: The Enquirer
Ohtani is unanimous MVP for 4th time in winning NL honor as Judge edges Raleigh for 3rd AL accolade
nbc_golf_kaitrumpfirstshot_251113.jpg
From nerves to excitement, Kai Trump’s LPGA debut exceeds expectations
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
Haeran Ryu leads Annika event after 64 while defending champ Nelly Korda makes 17 pars
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

nbc_nba_jazzhawks_251114.jpg
Highlights: Hawks hold off Jazz’s comeback attempt
nbc_nba_sunspacers_251114.jpg
Highlights: Booker, Suns top struggling Pacers
nbc_nba_cavsraptors_251113.jpg
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win

NHLNew York IslandersTravis Mitchell

Travis
Mitchell

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders
Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer becomes youngest NHL defenseman with multigoal game
Schaefer, who turned 18 on Sept. 5, passed Hall of Famer Bobby Orr with Sunday’s milestone.
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders
Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer becomes youngest NHL defenseman with multigoal game
NHL: Washington Capitals at New York Islanders
Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer scores first NHL goal in 4-2 loss to Capitals
Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer turned 18 last month. The Islanders rookie hardly looked his age in his NHL debut
Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer and other top draft picks make NHL season-opening rosters
Zdeno Chara
Boston Bruins to retire former captain Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 in January
Lane Lambert
Kraken head coach Lane Lambert looking to make the most of 2nd shot leading NHL franchise
Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal in 1,347 days, couldn’t wait to share news with son
Hurricanes rookie Charles Alexis Legault has surgery to repair torn tendons after skate cut injury
Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara, Duncan Keith lead class of 2025 into Hockey Hall of Fame
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot
Capitals’ Pierre-Luc Dubois expected to miss 3-4 months after surgery for abdominal, adductor issues
Mel Bridgman, the rugged former NHL forward who was drafted 1st overall by Flyers, dies at 70