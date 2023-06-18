 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Lineup and Misiorowski-led bullpen provide power as Brewers beat Cubs 7-3 for 2-0 lead in NLDS
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Blake Snell shines on mound and Dodgers hold off Phillies 4-3 for 2-0 lead in NLDS
WNBA: All Star Game-USA Women's National Team at Team WNBA
Silver says WNBA deal will get done, but relationship issues with the players must be repaired

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_raptorsdenver_251006.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Raptors
nbc_nba_pg_okcvsdalv3_251006.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_pg_detvsmemv3_251006.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Lineup and Misiorowski-led bullpen provide power as Brewers beat Cubs 7-3 for 2-0 lead in NLDS
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Blake Snell shines on mound and Dodgers hold off Phillies 4-3 for 2-0 lead in NLDS
WNBA: All Star Game-USA Women's National Team at Team WNBA
Silver says WNBA deal will get done, but relationship issues with the players must be repaired

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_raptorsdenver_251006.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Raptors
nbc_nba_pg_okcvsdalv3_251006.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_pg_detvsmemv3_251006.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLDallas StarsTrey Taylor

Trey
Taylor

NHL: SEP 24 Preseason Panthers at Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
The forward was a sought-after free agent who chose to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes, a team that has made seven straight postseason trips while becoming a perennial Eastern Conference contender for the Stanley Cup.
NHL: SEP 24 Preseason Panthers at Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn to undergo surgery for a collapsed lung
Mike Sullivan
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here’s what to expect from the changes
Jake Oettinger
Stars goalie Jake Oettinger hopes to laugh about how last season ended. Former coach Pete DeBoer has 1 regret
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes
Joe Pavelski, Zach Parise, Scott Gomez headline U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025
NHL: Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars
Stars trade Matt Dumba to Penguins in swap of defensemen as Pittsburgh also gets draft pick
Connor McDavid signs a two-year, $25 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers
Boston Bruins to retire former captain Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 in January
A ton of ejections. A goal taken away 15 minutes later. Panthers-Lightning was wild
Wild give goalie Filip Gustavsson five-year, $34 million contract extension
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk
Gavin McKenna has two assists in Penn State debut in 6-3 victory over Arizona State