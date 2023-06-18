 Skip navigation
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
2025 MLB Awards: Finalists, schedule, how it works, past winners
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NCAA Football: Ohio State at Wisconsin
Wisconsin loses running back Dilin Jones and center Jake Renfro for the rest of the season
NCAA Football: Illinois at Purdue
Purdue RB Devin Mockobee will miss the rest of this season after season-ending ankle surgery

nbc_nba_clippersheat_251103.jpg
Highlights: Heat survive Leonard, beat Clippers
nbc_nba_nuggetsandkings_251103.jpg
Highlights: Nuggets get wire-to-wire win vs. Kings
nbc_nba_lalpor_2minhl_251103.jpg
Highlights: Shorthanded Lakers win in Portland

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tristen
Nielsen

Martin Necas
Report: Colorado Avalanche sign Martin Necas to 8-year, $92M contract extension
When the contract kicks in starting with the 2026-27 NHL season, Martin Necas will count $11.5 million against the salary cap annually.
Martin Necas
Report: Colorado Avalanche sign Martin Necas to 8-year, $92M contract extension
NHL: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
Rantanen, Robertson score in shootout, Stars top Avs, 5-4
Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
NHL: SEP 24 Preseason Panthers at Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
Matthew Schaefer
Islanders top pick Matthew Schaefer headlines the NHL rookies to watch
Mike Sullivan
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here’s what to expect from the changes
Rangers beginning to find their identity under new head coach Mike Sullivan
Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer becomes youngest NHL defenseman with multigoal game
Devils sign veteran goalie Jacob Markstrom to two-year, $12 million contract
Brad Marchand steps away from the Panthers to help a friend whose daughter died of cancer
Utah Mammoth sign Logan Cooley to an 8-year, $80 million extension
Stars sign defenseman Harley to eight-year contract extension