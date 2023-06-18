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Baseball: World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal-Venezuela at Japan
Venezuela rallies to beat Shohei Ohtani and defending champ Japan 8-5, advance to WBC semis
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship-Virginia vs Duke
No. 1 Duke holds on to beat Virginia 74-70 for 2nd straight ACC Tournament title under Jon Scheyer
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Round Three
Locals Ludvig Åberg and Michael Thorbjornsen chase biggest career win at The Players on Sunday

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HLs: Reaves heroics inspire Lakers to comeback win
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Aberg: I hung in there to lead before final round
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Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3

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MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baseball: World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal-Venezuela at Japan
Venezuela rallies to beat Shohei Ohtani and defending champ Japan 8-5, advance to WBC semis
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship-Virginia vs Duke
No. 1 Duke holds on to beat Virginia 74-70 for 2nd straight ACC Tournament title under Jon Scheyer
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Round Three
Locals Ludvig Åberg and Michael Thorbjornsen chase biggest career win at The Players on Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_nba_2minlalden_260314.jpg
HLs: Reaves heroics inspire Lakers to comeback win
nbc_golf_abergintv_260314.jpg
Aberg: I hung in there to lead before final round
nbc_golf_theplayersrd3hls_260314.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche
LA Kings fire coach Jim Hiller and name D.J. Smith as the interim replacement
The Los Angeles Kings fired coach Jim Hiller on Sunday after losing five of their past six games and falling out of playoff position.
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche
LA Kings fire coach Jim Hiller and name D.J. Smith as the interim replacement
Macklin Celebrini
Macklin Celebrini’s spin-o-rama goal helps him become fastest Sharks player to 50 points
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews out for season with a torn MCL after kneeing by Radko Gudas
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews leaves after knee-on-knee hit from Ducks’ Radko Gudas
NHL opts not to make Senators forfeit first-round pick for nullified 2021 trade
Utah Mammoth sign forward Nick Schmaltz to an 8-year, $64 million contract extension
New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
Troy Murray, former Blackhawks player and broadcaster, dies at 63