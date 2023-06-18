 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Ceremony Of Presentation Of The 2026 Giro D'Italia Man And Women Underway In Rome
2026 Giro to start in Bulgaria, be decided in the Dolomites, and finish in Rome
Syndication: Desert Sun
Murray doesn’t regret ‘disappointing’ coaching stint with Djokovic
NCAA Football: James Madison at Louisville
Reports: UCLA plans to hire James Madison’s Bob Chesney as its next football coach

Top Clips

digital_hit_suns_lakers.jpg
Lakers need more ‘consistency’ after Suns dominate
nbc_nba_lakersstruggling_251201.jpg
Lakers couldn’t lean on LeBron in loss to Suns
nbc_nba_brooksintv_251201.jpg
Brooks on mentoring Gillespie, ‘dawg’ mentality

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Ceremony Of Presentation Of The 2026 Giro D'Italia Man And Women Underway In Rome
2026 Giro to start in Bulgaria, be decided in the Dolomites, and finish in Rome
Syndication: Desert Sun
Murray doesn’t regret ‘disappointing’ coaching stint with Djokovic
NCAA Football: James Madison at Louisville
Reports: UCLA plans to hire James Madison’s Bob Chesney as its next football coach

Top Clips

digital_hit_suns_lakers.jpg
Lakers need more ‘consistency’ after Suns dominate
nbc_nba_lakersstruggling_251201.jpg
Lakers couldn’t lean on LeBron in loss to Suns
nbc_nba_brooksintv_251201.jpg
Brooks on mentoring Gillespie, ‘dawg’ mentality

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLAnaheim DucksVyacheslav Buteyets

Vyacheslav
Buteyets

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal in 1,347 days, couldn’t wait to share news with son
For Gabriel Landeskog, it wasn’t so much relief over ending a regular-season goal-scoring drought that had stretched to 1,347 days.
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal in 1,347 days, couldn’t wait to share news with son
Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
Jackson LaCombe
Ducks sign promising young defenseman Jackson LaCombe to 8-year, $72 million contract extension
Luke Hughes
Devils agree with defenseman Luke Hughes on seven-year, $63 million contract
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks
Ducks agree to six-year, $42 million deal with holdout center Mason McTavish
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues
Blues sign defenseman Cam Fowler to three-year, $18.3 million extension
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury
Jets goalie Hellebuyck to undergo arthroscopic procedure on his knee and miss 4 to 6 weeks
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Jets sign captain Adam Lowry to a five-year, $25 million contract extension
Panthers’ Eetu Luostarinen will miss time because of a barbecue mishap, adding to team’s injury woes