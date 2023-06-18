 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: NOV 08 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race
NASCAR Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR: Southern 500
NASCAR Cup title contenders face added challenge with tire setup at Phoenix
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_marqsmartintv_251030.jpg
Smart: Marquette can build ceiling w/o transfers
nbc_cbb_gtowncooleyintv_251030.jpg
Cooley ‘loves’ Georgetown’s identity in new era
nbc_cbb_villwillardintv_251030.jpg
Willard excited to coach ‘best basketball program’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: NOV 08 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race
NASCAR Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR: Southern 500
NASCAR Cup title contenders face added challenge with tire setup at Phoenix
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_marqsmartintv_251030.jpg
Smart: Marquette can build ceiling w/o transfers
nbc_cbb_gtowncooleyintv_251030.jpg
Cooley ‘loves’ Georgetown’s identity in new era
nbc_cbb_villwillardintv_251030.jpg
Willard excited to coach ‘best basketball program’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLColorado AvalancheWyatt Aamodt

Wyatt
Aamodt

Martin Necas
Report: Colorado Avalanche sign Martin Necas to 8-year, $92M contract extension
When the contract kicks in starting with the 2026-27 NHL season, Martin Necas will count $11.5 million against the salary cap annually.
Martin Necas
Report: Colorado Avalanche sign Martin Necas to 8-year, $92M contract extension
NHL: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
Rantanen, Robertson score in shootout, Stars top Avs, 5-4
Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
NHL: SEP 24 Preseason Panthers at Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
Matthew Schaefer
Islanders top pick Matthew Schaefer headlines the NHL rookies to watch
Mike Sullivan
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here’s what to expect from the changes
Brad Marchand steps away from the Panthers to help a friend whose daughter died of cancer
Utah Mammoth sign Logan Cooley to an 8-year, $80 million extension
Stars sign defenseman Harley to eight-year contract extension
Adam Fox tackles ALS awareness, a mission that’s personal for his family
Fan at Penguins game hospitalized after falling from upper concourse
Penguins forward Rickard Rakell to miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing hand surgery