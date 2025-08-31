 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FM Championship 2025 - Final Round
Rookie Miranda Wang continues LPGA trend in beating world No. 1 at FM Championship
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians
Paid leaves of Guardians pitchers Clase, Ortiz extended as MLB continues gambling investigation
MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox
Aaron Judge ties Yogi Berra for fifth on the Yankees’ career homers list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_nas_berrycrash_250831.jpg
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueBrighton & Hove AlbionOdeluga Offiah

Odeluga
Offiah

Latest News

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Aston Villa 0-3 Crystal Palace: Guehi goal leads feel-good away day
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Marc Guehi speaks on future amid Liverpool links after stunning goal for Crystal Palace at Villa (video)
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL
Why didn’t Arsenal take more risks against Liverpool?
Chelsea v Fulham - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
joao pedro
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League
Liverpool vs Arsenal player ratings from tense match at Anfield: Who starred?
Anthony Elanga - Newcastle United (via newcastleunited.com)
Premier League transfers: Ins and outs for all 20 clubs in the 2025 summer window
ITALY-MILAN-FOOTBALL-SERIE A-AC MILAN VS CREMONESE
Serie A 2025-26 season — Schedule, leading scorers, table, USMNT players
Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League
William Saliba injury news — Latest update as Arsenal center back injured vs Liverpool
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
August 31, 2025 04:55 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 3 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250831.jpg
13:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_250831.1_(1).jpg
11:28
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_guehiintv_250831.jpg
1:21
Guehi echoes staying humble after Palace victory
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_250831.jpg
5:11
Lowe Down: Liverpool make statement in title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_matetasarrintv_250831.jpg
2:51
Mateta and Sarr praise Guehi after commanding win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlcppostgame_250831.jpg
2:45
Palace cruise past Villa side that ‘looked spent’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlvscp_250831.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace MWK 3
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palacethirdgoal_250831.jpg
1:42
Sarr adds third goal to Crystal Palace’s lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_250831.jpg
1:37
Guehi silences Villa Park to double Palace’s lead
Now Playing
mateta_thumb_copy__525501.jpg
1:43
Mateta opens scoring with calm penalty kick
Now Playing