Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 3 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze an action-packed Sunday in Matchweek 3, including Palace's dominance at Villa Park, Liverpool's win over Arsenal, Brighton's stunner against Man City, and more.
Guehi echoes staying humble after Palace victory
Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi reflects on his side's win over Aston Villa and the transfer rumors surrounding him with one day left in the summer transfer window.
Lowe Down: Liverpool make statement in title race
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Mustoe's and Robbie Earle's most pressing questions from Matchweek 3, including Liverpool's statement win against Arsenal, and Ruben Amorim's emotional roller coaster, and more.
Mateta and Sarr praise Guehi after commanding win
Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr have fun postgame after both scoring in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa, offering praises to the manager and to club captain Marc Guehi.
Palace cruise past Villa side that ‘looked spent’
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Crystal Palace's blowout win against Aston Villa in Matchweek 3.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace MWK 3
Watch full-match highlights from Crystal Palace's trip to the Midlands to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park to wrap up Matchweek 3.
Sarr adds third goal to Crystal Palace’s lead
Ismaila Sarr headed up a flick at the back post to add to Crystal Palace's lead over Aston Villa.
Guehi silences Villa Park to double Palace’s lead
In what could potentially be Marc Guehi's final match for Crystal Palace ahead of the transfer deadline, Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi scores a belter to double his side's lead against Aston Villa.