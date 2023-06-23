 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Froome to miss Tour de France

  
Published June 23, 2023 07:28 AM
Chris Froome

Getty

Chris Froome, the active leader with four Tour de France titles and seven Grand Tour titles overall, will not race this year’s Tour that starts July 1.

Froome, a 38-year-old who last contended for a major title in 2018, was not among the eight riders named to the Israel-Premier Tech team on Friday.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the decision,” Froome said in a statement, according to Global Cycling Network . “The Tour de France holds an incredibly special place in my heart.

“I respect the team’s decision and will take some time before refocusing on objectives later in the season and returning to the Tour de France in 2024.”

Last year, the Brit Froome withdrew from the Tour before the 18th stage after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was in 26th place overall with a best stage finish of third up Alpe d’Huez.

This year, Froome was 97th in the Tour de Romandie in April, 55th in a one-day ascent of Mont Ventoux on June 13 and 40th in the four-stage Route d’Occitanie in France last week while bike problems hindering his results, according to GCN.

“Physically I was ready, but unfortunately I was unable to show my full ability at the races assigned to me due to equipment issues,” Froome said, according to the reported statement.

Froome won four Tours de France from 2013-2017 and placed third in 2018. He missed the 2019 and 2020 Tours after breaking his right femur, elbow and several ribs crashing into a wall at 34 miles per hour in a June 2019 crash.

Froome is the lone active cyclist to have won all three Grand Tours.

NBC Sports and Peacock air live daily coverage of the Tour. A broadcast schedule is here .