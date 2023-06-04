 Skip navigation
U.S. women’s basketball team wins 3x3 world title; men take silver

  
Published June 4, 2023 10:03 AM
FIBA 3x3 World Cup

VIENNA, AUSTRIA JUNE 3: Cameron Lee Brink of the USA vies with Camilla Neumann of Austria during the women’s quarterfinal match between Austria and the USA on Day 5 of the FIBA 3x3 World Cup at Rathausplatz on June 3, 2023 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Andrea Kareth /SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

Getty Images

U.S. basketball teams took women’s gold and men’s silver at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup, the most prestigious tournament outside of the Olympics.

The U.S. women’s team of current NCAA standouts Cameron Brink (Stanford) and Hailey Van Lith (LSU transfer from Louisville), plus former WNBA players Cierra Burdick and Linnae Harper went 7-1 in this week’s tournament in Vienna, capped with a 16-12 win over France in Sunday’s final.

The U.S. women took gold in the event’s Olympic debut in Tokyo with WNBA standouts Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

Also Sunday, a U.S. men’s team headlined by 2011 NCAA Player of the Year Jimmer Fredette lost 21-19 to Serbia in their final. Serbia has won six of the eight world titles in men’s 3x3, plus Olympic bronze in Tokyo.

While the World Cup does not offer direct 2024 Olympic qualification, it will factor significantly into world rankings that in November will determine the first three nations to earn spots in the Olympic men’s and women’s tournaments.

If the U.S. qualifies for Paris, a committee will choose the roster(s). Active NBA players are not expected to take part.

The U.S. men did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics despite being reigning world champions.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News . Favorite us!