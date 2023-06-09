 Skip navigation
2023 French Open men’s singles draw

  
Published June 9, 2023 01:30 PM
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 07: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain greets Novak Djokovic of Serbia after winning during the Mutua Madrid Open 2022 celebrated at La Caja Magica on May 07, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Europa Press via Getty Images

The French Open men’s singles draw is missing injured 14-time champion Rafael Nadal for the first time since 2004, leaving the Coupe des Mousquetaires ripe for the taking.

The tournament airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock and Tennis Channel through championship points in Paris.

Novak Djokovic is not only bidding for a third crown at Roland Garros, but also to lift a 23rd Grand Slam singles trophy to break his tie with Nadal for the most in men’s history. He can also become the first man to win all four majors at least three times and, at 36, the oldest French Open men’s or women’s singles champion.

FRENCH OPEN: Broadcast Schedule | Women’s Draw

Djokovic took out No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, advancing to a final against 2022 French Open runner-up Casper Ruud of Norway.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No. 2 seed, was upset in the first round by 172nd-ranked Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild. It marked the first time a men’s top-two seed lost in the first round of any major since 2003 Wimbledon (Ivo Karlovic d. Lleyton Hewitt).

All of the American men lost before the fourth round. The last U.S. man to make the French Open quarterfinals was Andre Agassi in 2003.

MORE: All you need to know for 2023 French Open

OlympicTalk is on Apple News . Favorite us!

2023 French Open Men’s Singles Draw

