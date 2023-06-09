 Skip navigation
2023 French Open TV, live stream schedule

  
Published June 9, 2023 02:10 AM
The French Open airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock and Tennis Channel through championship points at Roland Garros in Paris.

Tennis Channel has live daily coverage with NBC and Peacock back for the middle weekend, plus the men’s and women’s singles semifinals and finals.

All NBC TV coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

It’s the first French Open since 2004 without Rafael Nadal, the record 14-time champion who is out with a hip injury and hopes to return next year for a likely final time.

In his place, the favorites are top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, who is tied with Nadal for the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland is favored to claim a third French Open title, a year after beating American Coco Gauff in the final. She bids to join Serena Williams and Justine Henin as the lone women to win the French Open three or more times since 2000.

The last American to win a major singles title was Sofia Kenin at the 2020 Australian Open. The 11-major drought matches the longest in history (since 1877) for American men and women combined.

MORE: All you need to know for 2023 French Open

2023 French Open Broadcast Schedule

DateTime (ET)PlatformRound
Sunday, May 285 a.m.-4 p.m.Tennis ChannelFirst Round
12-3 p.m.Peacock (STREAM LINK )
Monday, May 295 a.m.-3 p.m.Tennis ChannelFirst Round
11 a.m.-3 p.m.NBC (STREAM ) | Peacock (STREAM )
3-5:30 p.m.Peacock (STREAM LINK )
Tuesday, May 305 a.m.-5 p.m.Tennis ChannelFirst Round
Wednesday, May 315 a.m.-5 p.m.Tennis ChannelSecond Round
Thursday, June 15 a.m.-5 p.m.Tennis ChannelSecond Round
Friday, June 25 a.m.-5 p.m.Tennis ChannelThird Round
Saturday, June 35 a.m.-1 p.m.Tennis ChannelThird Round
12-3 p.m.NBC (STREAM ) | Peacock (STREAM )
3-5:30 p.m.Peacock (STREAM LINK )
Sunday, June 45 a.m.-1 p.m.Tennis ChannelFourth Round
12-3 p.m.NBC (STREAM ) | Peacock (STREAM )
3-5:30 p.m.Peacock (STREAM LINK )
Monday, June 55 a.m.-5 p.m.Tennis ChannelFourth Round
Tuesday, June 65 a.m.-12 p.m.Tennis ChannelQuarterfinals
2-5 p.m.Tennis Channel
Wednesday, June 75 a.m.-12 p.m.Tennis ChannelQuarterfinals
2-5 p.m.Tennis Channel
Thursday, June 86 a.m.-2 p.m.Tennis ChannelWomen’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-2 p.m.NBC (STREAM ) | Peacock (STREAM )
Friday, June 98 a.m.-4 p.m.Tennis ChannelMen’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-3 p.m.NBC (STREAM ) | Peacock (STREAM )
Saturday, June 109 a.m.-2 p.m.NBC (STREAM ) | Peacock (STREAM )Women’s Final
Sunday, June 119 a.m.-2 p.m.NBC (STREAM ) | Peacock (STREAM )Men’s Final