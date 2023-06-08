 Skip navigation
2023 French Open women’s singles draw

  
Published June 8, 2023 11:09 AM
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek stormed past American teen Coco Gauff in the 2022 French Open women&#039;s singles final to claim her second title at Roland Garros and extend her win streak to 35 matches.

Top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland faces 43rd-ranked Czech Karolina Muchova in the French Open women’s singles final, live on NBC Sports, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.

Swiatek can join Serena Williams and Justine Henin as the lone women to win three or more French Opens since 2000.

Having turned 22 last week, she can become the youngest woman to win three French Opens since Monica Seles in 1992 and the youngest woman to win four Slams overall since Williams in 2002.

FRENCH OPEN: Broadcast Schedule | Men’s Draw

Swiatek didn’t lose a set en route to the final, losing just 23 games in her first six matches, exactly how she marched to her first Roland Garros final in 2020.

In the final she gets a surprise. Muchova upset No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semifinals to reach her first major final.

No. 3 Jessica Pegula, the highest-seeded American man or woman, was eliminated in the third round. No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who has three wins over Swiatek this year, withdrew before her third-round match due to illness.

No. 6 Coco Gauff, runner-up to Swiatek last year, was the last American to be eliminated (by Swiatek in the quarterfinals). The last American woman to win a Grand Slam singles title was Sofia Kenin at the 2020 Australian Open. The 12-major drought is the longest for U.S. women since Seles won the 1996 Australian Open.

MORE: All you need to know for 2023 French Open

OlympicTalk is on Apple News . Favorite us!

2023 French Open Women’s Singles Draw

