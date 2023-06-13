U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials head to Minnesota’s Twin Cities

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials will be near Suni Lee‘s hometown.

The Target Center in Minneapolis will host the event from June 27-30, 2024, to determine the U.S. men’s and women’s teams for the Paris Games.

It’s the first time an Olympic gymnastics trials will be in Minnesota. The state has hosted national championships, most recently in 2011.

St. Louis hosted in 2021 when three Minnesotans made the team -- Lee, who went on to win the Olympic all-around title, plus Grace McCallum and Shane Wiskus.

Lee, a native of St. Paul, has competed strictly on the NCAA level since Tokyo but said last year she planned to return to elite gymnastics for a 2024 Olympic run.

McCallum, a University of Utah sophomore, has not publicly announced whether she intends to go for another Olympics.

Wiskus is still competing on the elite level. He did not make last year’s world championships team.

Simone Biles, who last competed in Tokyo, has said she plans to be at the Paris Games either as a spectator or a competitor. Biles, who got married earlier this spring, has remained in the drug-testing pool to help keep the option open of a comeback.

Other major Olympic trials hosts were previously announced — Indianapolis for swimming, Knoxville, Tennessee, for diving, Orlando for the marathon and State College, Pennsylvania, for wrestling. The track and field trials venue has not been announced yet.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News . Favorite us!

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sites

2024: Minneapolis

2021: St. Louis

2016: St. Louis (men) and San Jose, Calif. (women)

2012: San Jose

2008: Philadelphia

2004: Anaheim

1996 and 2000: Boston

1992: Baltimore

1988: Salt Lake City

1984 and 1980: Jacksonville, Fla.

1976: Los Angeles (women) and University Park, Pa. (men)

1972: Des Plaines, Ill. (men) and Long Beach, Calif. (women)

1968: Long Beach, Calif. (women) and Los Angeles (men)

1964: Kings Point, N.Y. (women) and San Fernando, Calif. (men)

1960: West Point, N.Y.