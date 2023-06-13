 Skip navigation
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials head to Minnesota’s Twin Cities

  
Published June 13, 2023 08:02 AM
Gymnastics Olympic Trials

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 27: Simone Biles warms up on the vault prior to the Women’s competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials will be near Suni Lee‘s hometown.

The Target Center in Minneapolis will host the event from June 27-30, 2024, to determine the U.S. men’s and women’s teams for the Paris Games.

It’s the first time an Olympic gymnastics trials will be in Minnesota. The state has hosted national championships, most recently in 2011.

St. Louis hosted in 2021 when three Minnesotans made the team -- Lee, who went on to win the Olympic all-around title, plus Grace McCallum and Shane Wiskus.

Lee, a native of St. Paul, has competed strictly on the NCAA level since Tokyo but said last year she planned to return to elite gymnastics for a 2024 Olympic run.

McCallum, a University of Utah sophomore, has not publicly announced whether she intends to go for another Olympics.

Wiskus is still competing on the elite level. He did not make last year’s world championships team.

Simone Biles, who last competed in Tokyo, has said she plans to be at the Paris Games either as a spectator or a competitor. Biles, who got married earlier this spring, has remained in the drug-testing pool to help keep the option open of a comeback.

Other major Olympic trials hosts were previously announced — Indianapolis for swimming, Knoxville, Tennessee, for diving, Orlando for the marathon and State College, Pennsylvania, for wrestling. The track and field trials venue has not been announced yet.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News . Favorite us!

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sites
2024: Minneapolis
2021: St. Louis
2016: St. Louis (men) and San Jose, Calif. (women)
2012: San Jose
2008: Philadelphia
2004: Anaheim
1996 and 2000: Boston
1992: Baltimore
1988: Salt Lake City
1984 and 1980: Jacksonville, Fla.
1976: Los Angeles (women) and University Park, Pa. (men)
1972: Des Plaines, Ill. (men) and Long Beach, Calif. (women)
1968: Long Beach, Calif. (women) and Los Angeles (men)
1964: Kings Point, N.Y. (women) and San Fernando, Calif. (men)
1960: West Point, N.Y.