NBC Universal launches ‘Save the Date’ for 2024 Paris Games

Dolly Parton, the Minions and WWE superstar Roman Reigns helped launch NBC Universal’s “Save the Date” campaign for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

The promotional video atop this post premiered last week on an episode of “Top Chef” World All-Stars in Paris that featured Olympians Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Suni Lee and Paralympians Mallory Weggemann and Hunter Woodhall.

It kicked off a yearlong marketing effort to circle the dates of July 26-Aug. 11 (2024 Paris Olympics) and Aug. 28-Sept. 8 (2024 Paris Paralympics).

The TODAY Show also highlights the Paris Games this week.

On Monday, Paris hopefuls in the new Olympic sport of breaking appeared on the show -- B-Boy Jeffro and B-Girl Sunny.

TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie is also live from Paris this week leading up to significant Olympic sports events in the French capital: a Diamond League track and field meet on Friday (live on Peacock from 3-5 p.m. ET) and the French Open tennis semifinals and finals from Thursday through Sunday (broadcast schedule here ).

TODAY has interviews with McLaughlin-Levrone and fellow world champion sprinter Noah Lyles as well as U.S. Olympic hopeful gymnasts Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones and Konnor McClain.

The “Save the Date” campaign is in partnership with The Knot, the digital wedding planning company.

The Paris Olympics start with an unprecedented outdoor Opening Ceremony. A procession of boats will carry delegations along the Seine River, passing famous landmarks and climaxing with the Eiffel Tower.

Some of Paris’ most iconic locations will host Olympic competition, including Roland Garros (tennis, boxing), Champ de Mars (beach volleyball) and the Palace of Versailles (equestrian, modern pentathlon).

The Paralympic Opening Ceremony includes an athlete parade along part of the Champs-Élysées and the event taking place at the Place de la Concorde.

