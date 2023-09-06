 Skip navigation
Aryna Sabalenka, soon to be world No. 1, sweeps into U.S. Open semifinals

  
Published September 6, 2023 01:35 PM
Aryna Sabalenka

NEW YORK, USA: September 2: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Clara Burel of France in the Women’s Singles round three match on Louis Armstrong Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2023 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 2nd, 2023 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka, who began the week by clinching the No. 1 ranking, advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals with a 6-1, 6-4 win over 23rd seed Zheng Qinwen of China.

Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion from Belarus, is the only singles player in the tournament yet to drop a set. She’s made the semifinals at five consecutive Grand Slams.

She will ascend to No. 1 in the world for the first time after the U.S. Open, no matter how far she goes in the tournament. She secured the ranking after Iga Swiatek, who held it since April 2022, lost in the fourth round on Sunday.

“I’ll think about becoming world No. 1 after the U.S. Open,” said Sabalenka, who made a fifth consecutive Grand Slam semifinal. The last woman to do that was Serena Williams in 2016-17.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

In Thursday’s semifinals, Sabalenka gets the winner of Wednesday’s later quarterfinal between Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic and American Madison Keys.

Sabalenka is the only women left in the draw who is ranked higher than American Coco Gauff. Gauff, the sixth seed, gets French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals.

Also Wednesday, No. 3 men’s seed Daniil Medvedev plays No. 8 Andrey Rublev, who is the godfather of Medvedev’s daughter, in an all-Russian quarterfinal. Top seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 12 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the night session.