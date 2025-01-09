2025 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz can each make more history with an Australian Open title, but they could first face each other in the quarterfinals.

The men’s singles draw is highlighted by the third seed Alcaraz and seventh seed Djokovic sharing the same quarter. They met last year in the Wimbledon final (won by Alcaraz) and Olympic final (won by Djokovic).

The top seed is Jannik Sinner, who won the Australian Open and U.S. Open last year. He can break his tie with Nicola Pietrangeli for the most Grand Slam singles titles for an Italian.

If Alcaraz, 21, wins the Australian Open this year or next, he will break Don Budge’s record as the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam.

Djokovic, 37, is a 24-time Grand Slam singles champion, including 10 titles in Australia.

He is tied with Australian Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles in history and one shy of Court’s record 11 titles in Australia (seven of Court’s crowns came in the amateur era in the 1960s).

In 2024, Djokovic did not win any of the four Slams for the first time since 2017. He did win his first Olympic gold medal, though.

No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz, the U.S. Open runner-up, is the highest-seeded American man at a Slam since Andy Roddick was No. 3 at 2007 Wimbledon.