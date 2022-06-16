CAELEB DRESSEL & KATIE LEDECKY HEADLINE LIVE COVERAGE OF FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS BEGINNING THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK & OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

Live Daily Coverage from Budapest Presented June 18-June 25 at Noon ET on Peacock and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

Recap Show of the World Championships on Sunday, June 26 at Noon ET on NBC

Commentators: Jason Knapp (Play-by-Play), Rowdy Gaines (Analyst), and Nick Zaccardi (Reporter)

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 16, 2022 – Seven-time Olympic gold medalists Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the FINA World Championships beginning this weekend on Peacock and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA from Budapest.

From this Saturday, June 18, through next Saturday, June 25, NBC Sports presents daily live coverage of the World Championships at Noon ET on Peacock and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. On Sunday, June 26, NBC will air encore coverage of the 2022 World Championships at Noon ET.

Dressel, who won seven World Championships gold medals in 2017 and six in 2019, could move into second place behind Michael Phelps in career world titles (including relays) with six wins during this championship meet. Ledecky is entered in three individual events and could move into second place behind Phelps on the individual world titles list.

Dressel and Ledecky are joined on the U.S. team by fellow Olympic gold medalists Bobby Finke, Chase Kalisz, Lilly King, and Ryan Murphy, who won a combined nine medals at the Tokyo Olympics. The first World Championships of the 2024 Olympic cycle could also see breakout performances from up-and-coming U.S. swimmers such as Claire Curzan, Torri Huske, and Carson Foster.

On the international side, Olympic gold medalists Katinka Hosszú and Kristóf Milák of host-nation Hungary and Kaylee McKeown and Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia are expected to compete.

Jason Knapp handles play-by-play for the event alongside analyst Rowdy Gaines. Nick Zaccardi serves as the reporter.

All Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA coverage will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports’ FINA World Championships coverage schedule :

Date Time (ET) Platform Sat., June 18 Noon Peacock, Olympic Channel Sun., June 19 Noon Peacock, Olympic Channel Mon., June 20 Noon Peacock, Olympic Channel Tues., June 21 Noon Peacock, Olympic Channel Wed., June 22 Noon Peacock, Olympic Channel Thurs., June 23 Noon Peacock, Olympic Channel Fri., June 24 Noon Peacock, Olympic Channel Sat., June 25 Noon Peacock, Olympic Channel Sun., June 26 Noon NBC* *Recap Show

