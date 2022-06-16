CAELEB DRESSEL & KATIE LEDECKY HEADLINE LIVE COVERAGE OF FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS BEGINNING THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK & OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Auburn v Northwestern
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Auburn v Northwestern
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CAELEB DRESSEL & KATIE LEDECKY HEADLINE LIVE COVERAGE OF FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS BEGINNING THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK & OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

  
Published June 16, 2022 01:28 PM
Image (1) P_Manning_2.jpg for post 72665

Live Daily Coverage from Budapest Presented June 18-June 25 at Noon ET on Peacock and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

Recap Show of the World Championships on Sunday, June 26 at Noon ET on NBC

Commentators: Jason Knapp (Play-by-Play), Rowdy Gaines (Analyst), and Nick Zaccardi (Reporter)

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 16, 2022 – Seven-time Olympic gold medalists Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the FINA World Championships beginning this weekend on Peacock and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA from Budapest.

From this Saturday, June 18, through next Saturday, June 25, NBC Sports presents daily live coverage of the World Championships at Noon ET on Peacock and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. On Sunday, June 26, NBC will air encore coverage of the 2022 World Championships at Noon ET.

Dressel, who won seven World Championships gold medals in 2017 and six in 2019, could move into second place behind Michael Phelps in career world titles (including relays) with six wins during this championship meet. Ledecky is entered in three individual events and could move into second place behind Phelps on the individual world titles list.

Dressel and Ledecky are joined on the U.S. team by fellow Olympic gold medalists Bobby Finke, Chase Kalisz, Lilly King, and Ryan Murphy, who won a combined nine medals at the Tokyo Olympics. The first World Championships of the 2024 Olympic cycle could also see breakout performances from up-and-coming U.S. swimmers such as Claire Curzan, Torri Huske, and Carson Foster.

On the international side, Olympic gold medalists Katinka Hosszú and Kristóf Milák of host-nation Hungary and Kaylee McKeown and Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia are expected to compete.

Jason Knapp handles play-by-play for the event alongside analyst Rowdy Gaines. Nick Zaccardi serves as the reporter.

All Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA coverage will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports’ FINA World Championships coverage schedule:

DateTime (ET)Platform
Sat., June 18NoonPeacock, Olympic Channel
Sun., June 19NoonPeacock, Olympic Channel
Mon., June 20NoonPeacock, Olympic Channel
Tues., June 21NoonPeacock, Olympic Channel
Wed., June 22NoonPeacock, Olympic Channel
Thurs., June 23NoonPeacock, Olympic Channel
Fri., June 24NoonPeacock, Olympic Channel
Sat., June 25NoonPeacock, Olympic Channel
Sun., June 26NoonNBC*
*Recap Show

Peacock’s live sports coverage includes MLB Sunday Leadoff, Olympic sports, Triple Crown horse racing, golf, INDYCAR, the USFL, Sunday Night Football, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

-NBC SPORTS-