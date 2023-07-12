 Skip navigation
Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run ends in five-set quarterfinal

  
Published July 12, 2023 12:59 PM
Chris Eubanks Wimbledon

US player Christopher Eubanks reacts as he plays against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev during their men’s singles quarter-finals tennis match on the tenth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

American Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run ended with a five-set quarterfinal loss to No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian Medvedev defeated Eubanks 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 to reach a semifinal against No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 6 Holger Rune.

Eubanks, a 27-year-old in his Wimbledon main draw debut, had never made it past the second round of a major before his captivating run, which included wins over No. 12 seed Cameron Norrie and No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Eubanks was ranked No. 119 in the world at the start of April. He broke into the top 100 for the first time after qualifying into the Miami Open and reaching the quarterfinals (where he lost to Medvedev).

WIMBLEDON DRAWS: Women | Men

He then won a grass-court tournament the week before Wimbledon to get up to No. 43.

Eubanks, who tried and failed to qualify into Wimbledon the last four editions, nearly became the third man to reach the semifinals in his main draw debut in the Open Era after David Nalbandian in 2002 and John McEnroe in 1977.

McEnroe was the last man to make the Wimbledon semifinals having never before reached the third round of any major.

The other semifinal pits 23-time major champion Novak Djokovic against No. 8 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy.