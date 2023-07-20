 Skip navigation
Kasper Asgreen wins Tour de France stage 18 as breakaway barely holds off peloton

  
Published July 20, 2023 11:53 AM
Jasper Philipsen

Soudal Quick-Step’s Danish rider Kasper Asgreen cycles to the finish line ahead of Lotto Dstny’s Dutch rider Pascal Eenkhoorn (R) to win the 18th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 184 km between Moutiers and Bourg-en-Bresse, in the French Alps, on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Kasper Asgreen of Denmark won the Tour de France’s 18th stage as a breakaway from the beginning of the stage held off the peloton by a matter of feet.

Asgreen, followed by Dutchman Pascal Eenkhoorn and Norwegian Jonas Abrahamsen, crossed the finish of a 115-mile stage just ahead of the hard-charging sprinters.

“Obviously, the situation was not ideal,” said Asgreen, who was part of a four-man breakaway whose lead had dwindled to nine seconds with two miles left. “It’s also the last week of the Tour, and we’re coming off some really, really hard weeks. We’ve seen it before that even a small group can manage to [beat] the sprinter teams.”

The first of those sprinters was Belgian Jasper Philipsen, who would have been in line for a fifth stage win of this Tour if the breakaway hadn’t barely held on.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage

The top five in the overall standings, led by defending Tour champ Jonas Vingegaard, finished in the same time.

Vingegaard has a comfortable 7-minute, 35-second lead going into the last three stages, only one of which is expected to be competitive for the general classification contenders.

The Tour continues Friday with a largely flat stage, though the last kilometer goes up a 2.6% incline, possibly taking the sting out of Philipsen.