Piper Kelly qualifies for U.S. Olympic team in speed climbing

  
Published October 21, 2023 08:34 PM
Piper Kelly

Polish speed climber Aleksandra Miroslaw (L) and US Kelly Piper compete in the Women’s qualifying speed discipline at the IFSC Climbing World Cup Jakarta 2023 in Jakarta on May 6, 2023. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP) (Photo by ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Piper Kelly won the speed climbing event at the Pan American Games to become the third American climber to clinch a 2024 Olympic spot.

Kelly, a 24-year-old from Indianapolis, earned the spot when she beat 17-year-old countrywoman Sophia Curcio in Saturday’s semifinals in Santiago, Chile.

In each climbing event at Pan Ams, the top finisher not already qualified for Paris gets an Olympic spot. The other finalist, American Emma Hunt, previously qualified for the Olympics by taking silver at August’s world championships.

Then in the final, Kelly, who is ranked 28th in the world, won after Hunt false started.

A nation can qualify no more than two climbers per Olympic event.

In the speed event, climbers scurry up a wall like spiders in a race that takes less than 10 seconds.

More U.S. climbers can qualify for Paris over the next three days at Pan Ams.

Men’s speed is Sunday, followed by the bouldering and lead combined finals on Monday (men) and Tuesday (women).

Colin Duffy already qualified for the Olympics in the combined event with a silver medal at August’s worlds.

Nathaniel Coleman, the lone American to earn a medal in climbing’s Olympic debut in Tokyo (silver), announced on a podcast published last month that he decided not to pursue the Paris Games.