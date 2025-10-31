Olympic sports weekend preview: Ilia Malinin, Isabeau Levito headline Skate Canada

The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating – the sport’s premier series traversing the globe – continues this weekend with Skate Canada, the third of six regular season events leading up to December’s Grand Prix Final.

Two-time reigning world champion Ilia Malinin looks to win a 12th consecutive individual competition, a streak that began in December 2023. Malinin won the Grand Prix Series opener in France two weeks ago by a sizable 40.05 points.

He will qualify for the Grand Prix Final with a win in Canada and would also likely get in with a top-three result this weekend. Malinin’s top rivals, including 2022 Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan, aren’t entered in Skate Canada. Malinin will likely face them at the Grand Prix Final in an Olympic preview.

In the women’s event, 2024 World silver medalist Isabeau Levito also competes for the second time on the Grand Prix this fall.

Levito finished fourth at a deep event in France two weeks ago with her best total score in more than two years. Levito must make the podium this week — and likely must finish first or second — for a realistic chance to qualify for the Grand Prix Final.

This week’s headliner is 17-year-old Ami Nakai, who won her senior Grand Prix debut in France with the world’s best score this season. The Skate Canada field also includes two more Americans bidding to make the three-woman Olympic team: 2018 Olympian Bradie Tennell and 2025 U.S. bronze medalist Sarah Everhardt.

Canada’s biggest stars lead the fields in pairs (2024 World champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps) and ice dance (four-time world medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier).

Skate Canada Broadcast Schedule

Day Event Time (ET) Platform Friday Pairs’ Short Program 7 p.m. Peacock Women’s Short Program 8:25 p.m. Peacock Saturday Rhythm Dance 2:45 p.m. Peacock Men’s Short Program 4:25 p.m. Peacock Pairs’ Free Skate 7 p.m. Peacock Women’s Free Skate 8:40 p.m. Peacock Sunday Men’s Free Skate 11:30 a.m. Peacock Men’s Free Skate, Highlights 12 p.m. NBC Free Dance 1:40 p.m. Peacock

New York City Marathon on Sunday

Olympic gold medalists Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan headline the New York City Marathon, the last major marathon of 2025.

Coverage on ESPN2 and the ESPN app airs from 8-11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Kipchoge, a 40-year-old who won the Rio and Tokyo Olympic marathons, was asked Friday if it will be his final career elite marathon. He did not answer the question, but did say he will “make a huge announcement” after the race, noting it will include his “programs” for next year.

Both Kipchoge and the 2024 Olympic marathon champion Hassan are racing New York City after running the Sydney Marathon on Aug. 31.