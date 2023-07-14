 Skip navigation
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish

  
Published July 14, 2023 11:46 AM
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8

UAE Team Emirates’ Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the best young rider’s white jersey (L) bumps fists with Jumbo-Visma’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey (R) as they await the start of the 8th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 201 km between Libourne and Limoges, in central western France, on July 8, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar nearly cut Jonas Vingegaard’s slim Tour de France lead in half with an attack in the last 500 meters of Friday’s 13th stage, a summit finish at the Grand Colombier.

Pogacar went from 17 seconds behind Vingegaard to nine seconds back.

He gained eight seconds on Vingegaard (four seconds faster on the stage, plus a four-second time bonus for third place on the day).

“It was a successful day,” Pogacar said. “The Tour is still long. It’s a good situation for us. Now we go day by day and see for these kinds of opportunities to take a couple of seconds.”

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage

Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour champion, and Vingegaard, the 2022 Tour champion, are dueling in what is shaping up to be one of the closest yellow jersey races in history.

“I’m not frustrated or disappointed at all,” Vingegaard said. “This stage doesn’t suit me at all. To be honest, I’m actually quite happy that I kept it within that.”

Michal Kwiatowski of Poland won the stage by 47 seconds, going solo for the last seven miles of a nearly 11-mile ascent up the Grand Colombier with an average 7.1 percent gradient.

He also won the 2014 World road race title, plus a stage in the 2020 Tour.

“I just found, probably, the best legs I ever had in my life,” said the 33-year-old Kwiatkowski, a longtime climbing teammate for Tour champions including Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal. “I didn’t believe that’s possible.”

The Tour continues Saturday with another day in the Alps, featuring four climbs, capped by a beyond-category climb followed by a seven-mile descent to the finish.

“That’s at least what suits me really well,” Vingegaard said of future mountain stages. “I’m looking forward to the next coming days.”