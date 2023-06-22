How to watch the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: TV, live stream info, schedule and more

The 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship takes place this Thursday, June 22 through Sunday, June 25 at Baltusrol Golf Club’s Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey. This is the 69th edition of the event, which is the second oldest major in women’s golf behind the U.S. Women’s Open. Additionally, this year marks the first time that the KPMG Women’s PGA championship will take place in the state of New Jersey.

Notable names among this year’s field of 156 players include: Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Lilia Vu, and In Gee Chun . See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the 2023 KPMG PGA Women’s Championship on NBC and Peacock.

How to watch the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship:

Thursday, June 22:

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Peacock

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM - Golf Channel and Peacock

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM - Peacock

Friday, June 23:

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Peacock

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM - Golf Channel and Peacock

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM - Peacock

Saturday, June 24:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM - Golf Channel and Peacock

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM - NBC and Peacock

Sunday, June 25:

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Golf Channel and Peacock

2:00 PM - 6:00 PM - NBC and Peacock

How can I watch the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Peacock

What devices does Peacock support?

Which golf tournaments can I watch on Peacock?

