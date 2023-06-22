 Skip navigation
How to watch the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: TV, live stream info, schedule and more

  
Published June 22, 2023 09:51 AM
Who is the best player in women's golf?
June 21, 2023 03:14 PM
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Central to discuss the 2023 KPMG PGA Championship and break some news regarding Nelly Korda’s new swing coaches.

The 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship takes place this Thursday, June 22 through Sunday, June 25 at Baltusrol Golf Club’s Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey. This is the 69th edition of the event, which is the second oldest major in women’s golf behind the U.S. Women’s Open. Additionally, this year marks the first time that the KPMG Women’s PGA championship will take place in the state of New Jersey.

RELATED: Adjusting to her new normal - Rose Zhang staying grounded in first major as a pro

Notable names among this year’s field of 156 players include: Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Lilia Vu, and In Gee Chun . See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the 2023 KPMG PGA Women’s Championship on NBC and Peacock.

Click here to live stream the 2023 KPMG PGA Women’s Championship!

How to watch the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship:

Thursday, June 22:

Friday, June 23:

Saturday, June 24:

  • 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM - Golf Channel and Peacock
  • 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM - NBC and Peacock

Sunday, June 25:

  • 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM - Golf Channel and Peacock
  • 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM - NBC and Peacock

How can I watch the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Peacock ?

It’s easy: just Sign up for a Premium plan . Once you’re signed up, you can start streaming live golf events, always-on channels like GolfPass, golf documentaries, and series like School of Golf right away.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Which golf tournaments can I watch on Peacock?

Peacock streams tons of major golf events including the Travelers Championship, the U.S. Senior Open, the U.S. Women’s Open, the John Deere Classic, the Barbasol Championship, The Open Championship, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the TOUR Championship, and more. You can also catch women’s majors like the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and U.S. Women’s Open—plus tons of golf content, including the GolfPass channel and documentaries on golf’s biggest stars.

Head to the Golf Channel for the latest news, storylines, tee times, and updates surrounding the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship!