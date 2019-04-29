76ers

Sixers 94, Raptors 89: Sixers hold on, steal dramatic Game 2

Sixers 94, Raptors 89: Sixers hold on, steal dramatic Game 2

By Paul Hudrick April 29, 2019 10:29 PM

BOX SCORE 

TORONTO — The Sixers were in desperation mode.

Kawhi Leonard roasted them in Game 1 and going home down 2-0 would’ve put them in a dubious spot.

Instead, they looked like a totally different team in stealing Game 2 in thrilling fashion, 94-89, over the Raptors to even the series Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The win was the Sixers’ first victory in Toronto since Nov. 10, 2012, snapping a 14-game losing streak in this building. Their defense was on another level as they held the Raptors to just 36.3 percent shooting from the field and survived furious third and fourth quarter flurries by Toronto.

The series continues at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday night for Game 3.

Here are observations from the win.

• There were obvious and fair questions about Ben Simmons’ offense against Kawhi Leonard coming into this series.

But the story through two games has been Simmons’ defense on Leonard. In Game 1, Leonard was ridiculous, but was only 4 of 9 when guarded by Simmons. Simmons’ length continued to be a problem for Leonard in Game 2 and it was clear Brett Brown had adjusted his game plan.

The Sixers doubled Leonard on his post touches, forcing him to make quicker decisions and not just pound the basketball. Leonard was still good, but he didn’t go nuts. He had 17 points in the first quarter of Game 1 and had 15 points in the entire first half of Game 2.

Leonard is really freaking good and still got his, going for 35 points, but at least the Sixers didn’t let him go crazy.

• In general, the Sixers’ help defense was markedly improved from Game 1. They talked a lot about showing Leonard and Pascal Siakam a crowd. They did that from the opening tip in this one. It was also an interesting wrinkle to see Joel Embiid guard fellow Cameroonian Siakam. Siakam was just 3 of 11 for seven points before the break. He was 7 of 9 for 17 points in the first quarter Saturday night. He finished 9 of 25 for 21 points.

It also appeared like any time the Sixers got an unfavorable matchup on Leonard or Siakam, both players saw another defender come their way. Again, credit goes to Brown. All the talk of adjustments after a dismal Game 1 wasn’t hollow.

The Raptors scored 39 points in the first quarter of Game 1. They had 38 at halftime Monday night.

• There was also a lot of talk about moving the basketball better and the first few possessions weren’t promising in that regard. Then good ball movement opened up Jimmy Butler for a couple threes and suddenly things seemed to open up. They had 14 assists on 16 made field goals in the first half and finished with 22 on 30 makes.

• It was good to see Butler looking for his own shot. He had a team-high 13 points at the half on 4 of 9 shooting. When the Raptors were making their run in the third quarter, a couple timely buckets from Butler helped stem the tide just a little. And with Toronto going on a run late in the fourth to cut the lead to four, Butler nailed a huge three after Embiid found him out of a double team.

Butler was just 9 of 22 from the floor, but he was the team’s best player Monday. He recorded 12 of his 30 points in the fourth. He also had 11 rebounds and five assists.

• Whether it was the achy knee, his fitness level, Marc Gasol’s defense or the gastroenteritis, Embiid continued to struggle offensively. He didn’t even have a field-goal attempt in the first quarter. He was 0 for 1 in the first half with four turnovers.

One thing it looked like the Sixers can do against Gasol is get him in the pick-and-roll and get him on the move. He has the length and mass to hang with Embiid, but he doesn’t have the feet to keep pace with him.

Embiid’s numbers weren’t pretty, but he was strong defensively throughout and came up with a huge basket off a nice spin move with 24.3 seconds left. He has just 12 points on 2 of 7 shooting.

• Rebounds and turnovers continue to be two big storylines. The Sixers had a massive rebounding advantage but continue to turn the ball over at an alarming rate. They held a 33-13 edge on the glass, but they turned the ball over 13 times in the first half. They turned the ball over seven times after halftime and killed the Raptors on the glass overall, 53-36.

• Another adjustment Brown made was essentially going to a seven-man rotation — with a little Jonah Bolden sprinkled in — and using Greg Monroe as the first big off the bench.

It was an interesting thing for Brown to do, but man, Monroe actually gave them some really strong minutes. He made at least three strong defensive plays in the first half and hit the offensive glass like a man possessed. He’s also a strong roller. When Monroe sprained his ankle in the third quarter and Brown had to turn to Boban Marjanovic, things got ugly. It’s unfortunate that Monroe had to stay out because he gave them a spark.

James Ennis was strong off the bench for the second game in a row. He was active and scored 12 first-half points. He looks like a guy that’s been here before. You can’t overstate how good he was in making a bunch of winning plays.

As for the rookie Bolden, it was a much better run than his first playoff action against Brooklyn.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers

Jimmy Butler brilliant as Sixers steal Game 2 vs. Raptors

Jimmy Butler brilliant as Sixers steal Game 2 vs. Raptors

By Paul Hudrick April 30, 2019 2:10 AM

TORONTO — After a dismal Game 1 loss, the Sixers got off to an impressive start in Game 2.

The Raptors scored just 38 points in the first half Monday night after scoring 39 in the first quarter Saturday. The Sixers held a 13-point lead and looked well on their way to heading home with the series even.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t that easy, with Toronto mounting big runs in the third and fourth quarters.

That’s when the Sixers needed Jimmy Butler to deliver and he did in a 94-89 win at Scotiabank Arena during Game 2 of the second-round, best-of-seven series (see observations).

The Raptors chipped away at the lead but could never get over the hump thanks in large part to Butler. It seemed like every time Toronto would make a run, Butler would come down the other end make a huge bucket.

“To tell you the truth, I just happened to make a couple a shots,” Butler said. “Everybody told me to come out aggressive, take the shots that are there.”

And it’s a damn good thing for the Sixers he did.

Butler finished 9 of 22 and scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. He also added 11 rebounds and four assists. Of the eight other players in franchise to score at least 30 and put up 11 rebounds and four assists in a playoff game, Joel Embiid is the only one that's not a Hall of Famer.

The aggressiveness in general was a positive for Butler, but his willingness to take threes also stood out. He went 4 of 10 from distance. It was the first time in Butler’s eight NBA seasons that he reached double digits in attempts from three.

The list of Sixers to score 30 points, pull down 11 boards and hit four treys in a playoff game: Jimmy Butler.

“This was James Butler. That was the adult in the gym,” Brett Brown said. “I get as excited at the volume of threes that he sought as much as anything. He was just a tremendous sort of rock. He willed us to a lot of different situations. 

“He was a great teammate on the bench. Jonah [Bolden’s] three-point shot that he made in the corner, on the way to the court coming out of a timeout, he told him, ‘Young fella, if you’re open, you have to shoot it.’ Ironically, he was open 40 seconds later and he made it. He was a stud. He really was an adult in the gym. “

For the record, Butler’s legal name is actually “Jimmy.”

“My name isn’t James," Butler said. "It’s literally Jimmy.”

Butler struggled a bit in Game 1. Kawhi Leonard scorched the Sixers and Butler was victimized the most. Leonard went 5 of 6 against him while Butler finished just 4 of 12 overall. In Butler’s defense, nobody got it going for the Sixers.

Perhaps that’s why his coaches and teammates were urging him to go into Jimmy Buckets mode before Game 2.

“They put a lot of confidence in me before the game,” Butler said. “I put in a lot of work last night as well as this morning, but all in all, it was a team effort. 

“I always go back to defense. We get stops, we’re taking off into the open floor. Guys are making plays like Jo and Ben [Simmons]. Whenever we’re playing like that, guarding like that, we’re such a good team. We definitely have to continue to do it and know that any given night, it’s going to be somebody’s night. We have the group of guys that anybody can get hot. Anybody can put the ball in the basket. We feed the hot hand.”

Butler deflected praise for the most part, lauding his teammates’ defense and how they set him up to succeed.

With Game 3 looming at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday, Toronto will no doubt make adjustments. Butler was huge Monday night, but the Raptors will counter that Thursday.

Butler isn’t worried because of what he’s learned about his team.

“That it can be anybody’s night,” Butler said. “My team had a lot of faith in me in me tonight. I told them I had to come out and redeem myself, and they did a great job.”

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers

'Desperate' Sixers know they're underdogs as Game 2 vs. Raptors looms

'Desperate' Sixers know they're underdogs as Game 2 vs. Raptors looms

By Paul Hudrick April 29, 2019 2:29 PM

TORONTO — In the history of the NBA, only 20 teams have come back from a 2-0 deficit in a seven-game series.

That should put the Sixers' task Monday night in Game 2 in perspective. This is a must-win game in a place they’ve lost 14 consecutive times against a player that has tormented them.

They have to slow down Kawhi Leonard and running mate Pascal Siakam. They need to overcome their struggles on offense and get Joel Embiid going. They need more from Jimmy Butler and for someone off the bench to step up.

But most importantly, they need to be hungry.

“We’re very desperate,” James Ennis said. “We’re desperate for a win. We’ll do whatever it takes.”

The odds haven’t been in the Sixers’ favor since this series was set. They started as underdogs and became even bigger ones after dropping Game 1. 

Still, they have an opportunity to steal a game at Scotiabank Arena and take home-court advantage away from the Raptors.

While they may be desperate for a win, they’re not ready to panic.

“We want to try to steal one on the road, get back to the crib 1-1,” Jimmy Butler said. “We’ll go back and look at the film [from Game 1] and talk about the scouting, but yeah, we want to win. We don’t want to go down 0-2. We didn’t want to go down 0-1. That’s how the game is sometimes. We’ll be OK.”

Butler needs to be more than OK for the Sixers to have a chance in this series. He wasn’t great on either end Saturday night, going just 4 of 12 and failing to slow down Leonard, who was 5 of 6 when guarded by Butler.

A common thing for Butler is to take chances defensively. He’s normally good at anticipating plays and cheating off his man to create havoc. That wasn’t the case against a disciplined Raptors team.

Brett Brown was in Butler’s ear about it after reviewing the film from Game 1.

“You just have to stay in front of them. Not gamble, like I seem to do,” Butler said. “Coach got on me about that.”

Are you still going to gamble?

“I am.”

Before you freak out and try to make it into a mutiny, Brown acknowledged a few minutes later that he doesn’t have an issue with Butler taking chances. He just wants to make sure he’s choosing his spots wisely.

“I think he gets it right more than he doesn’t,” Brown said. “We experienced this with Manu [Ginobli with the Spurs]. I don’t want our guys playing afraid, you’ve heard me say that. The balance of making a gamble or a read that you think is right on your doorstep, I encourage that. At times, if he would go way out of his way to make a rogue play, it’s at times punishing.”

Say what you want about Butler, “playing afraid” doesn’t seem like something you have to worry about. Give him credit for trying to dictate the action, something the Sixers couldn’t do as a team Saturday night.

Toronto was clearly the aggressor in Game 1. The Raptors took it to the Sixers from pretty much the opening tip.

It didn’t come as much of a surprise to most. The national — and apparently local — media doesn’t seem to like the Sixers’ odds. 

And the team knows it.

“There’s a reality that we understand, that nobody really gives us a chance,” Brown said. “[A member of the PR staff] gave me an ESPN article where two out of 20 thought that the Sixers could win. Our local writers, zero of six thought we could win. We understand that. It’s not anything like that influences us, it in fact in many ways motivates us.”

Brown stopped short of saying “no one likes us, we don’t care” or that “hungry dogs run faster,” but a little us-against-the-world attitude couldn’t hurt a desperate team.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers

Load more