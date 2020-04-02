76ers

Al Horford makes a donation for coronavirus relief in Dominican Republic, regions where he's played in United States

By Noah Levick April 02, 2020 2:15 PM

Al Horford has donated $500,000 to support coronavirus relief in the Dominican Republic, as well as in each region of the United States where he's played for a team, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Horford’s father Tito was the first Dominican-born NBA player, and Al was born in the country. The family later moved to Michigan, where Horford attended Grand Ledge High School. He went to the University of Florida and has played for three NBA cities — Atlanta, Boston and Philadelphia. 

Several other members of the Sixers organization have also made charitable donations during the coronavirus pandemic. Joel Embiid has pledged to donate $500,000 to COV-19 medical relief efforts. Ben Simmons launched “The Philly Pledge,” an initiative which encourages donations to Philabundance and the PHL COVID-19 Fund that’s received support from a wide range of Philadelphia athletes, among them teammates Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Norvel Pelle and Marial Shayok. 

Sixers managing partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have made several donations related to coronavirus relief, including to Philabundance and to CHOP and Cooper Hospital.

Limited partner Michael Rubin aims to have his company Fanatics produce a million masks and gowns for hospital and emergency healthcare workers. 

No-nonsense Philly fans help Sixers beat Bucks in NBA2K simulation

By Noah Levick April 07, 2020 6:59 PM

The first time the Sixers beat the NBA-best Bucks this season was on Christmas Day. Their second win over Milwaukee was a bit different — it came in an NBA2K simulation Tuesday night on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Here are a few observations on the virtual Sixers’ 72-65 victory:

A game-changing run 

The Sixers went on a 19-0 run starting in the middle of the first quarter to open up an early 16-point lead, and Matisse Thybulle and Alec Burks were two of the primary catalysts.

Thybulle was rewarded for passing up a wide-open dunk, finding Furkan Korkmaz for a three in the left corner. About a minute later, the rookie ripped the ball from the hands of Wesley Matthews, a player 10 years his elder, and cruised in the other direction for a dunk. 

Burks played well on both ends, helping to push the pace and force the Bucks to guard dribble penetration, which they had trouble doing when Antetokounmpo was on the bench. 

The one-man show 

Antetokounmpo was tremendous, scoring 32 points. He just didn’t receive very much help.

The broadcasting crew evidently enjoyed his performance. With Milwaukee trailing 30-16, Antetokounmpo smothered a Tobias Harris drive and blocked his lefty hook attempt, prompting Kevin Harlan to yell out with great enthusiasm, “And the rejection by Giannis!”

The energy was great, but Harlan’s call was perhaps a bit much in the second quarter of a game the Sixers led by 14 … 

Strong game for Harris 

The Sixers’ frontcourt didn’t provide much offense in this one as Joel Embiid scored 10 points and Al Horford only managed four on 1 for 9 shooting. At least his one make was authoritative.

Along with the bench, Harris helped mitigate those struggles. He scored 20 points (7 of 14), crashing the offensive rebounds and playing a determined, physical game. 

A classic Philly fan … 

The 2K fans in attendance at Wells Fargo Center chanted, “Go, Sixers, go!” on a few occasions. That particular chant hasn’t been in the rotation at Wells Fargo Center this year, but maybe the crowd has decided to switch things up a bit with the end of the virtual regular season nearing.

In the second quarter, we witnessed a moment that felt more realistic. As Antetokounmpo dribbled the ball up the floor and paused around the three-point arc, a lone Sixers fan yelled out, “Hey, who’s got Giannis? Come on!”

Even with the Sixers up by double digits, that no-nonsense demand of maximum effort and attention to detail seemed true to real life. 

Sixers Talk podcast: John Gonzalez joins us to talk Allen Iverson and ... Ron Swanson?

nbcsp-allen-iverson.jpg
NBCSP/USA Today Images

By Paul Hudrick April 07, 2020 3:52 PM

The Ringer's John Gonzalez joined the Sixers Talk podcast to discuss Allen Iverson's place, the Sixers actually hitting on Matisse Thybulle, how he's keeping himself occupied and much more.

(0:58) • Where Allen Iverson falls in the basketball landscape compared to his peers.

(13:40) • How great it is for the Sixers to hit on Matisse Thybulle.

(22:18) • Finishing the season in Las Vegas or ... Atlantic City?

(33:01) • How John has been holding up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(45:33) • Did Shaq really let A.I. score when their teams played against each other?

